Yamaha RayZR 125 and Fascino 125 Hybrid Road Test Review- Hybrid Yammies

We spend some time with the 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 and the Fascino 125 Hybrid. Both the scooters get minor but noteworthy upgrades for 2021.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The RayZR and the Fascino models received a major change last year with the transition to the BS6 era. The first main upgrade in both scooters was the new 125-cc engine. Alongside this, the RayZR sported a chunkier and more futuristic design language than before, while the Fascino’s design was updated with a curvier and classic design with both scooters offering a variety of new colour options. I was quite impressed by both the scooters, especially because of the fact that they are the lightest 125-cc scooters in the segment with a kerb weight of just 99 kilograms and did a superb job of being a daily commuter in the city. This year the scooters received another upgrade and have been branded with a “Hybrid” tag. Read on to find out how they have managed to incorporate hybrid technology.

The Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system which was also present in the previous model now also functions like a mild-hybrid system, wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to provide an initial power assist when a rider accelerates from a stop. The unit incorporating the SMG with the hybrid system is attached to the rear of the storage area. This has reduced the rear storage space slightly, but will only be inconvenient for a rider who uses the storage space for a full-face helmet.

In the previous models, the 125-cc, fuel-injected motor put out 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Compared to these, the new models are claimed to put out 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This indicates an increase of 2.1 Nm in peak torque. The SMG eliminates the use of an electric starter and, in turn, provides a quiet engine start as well as an automatic stop/start system. The latter is activated a few seconds after the bike remains at a standstill with the throttle released completely. The scooters can be restarted simply by twisting the throttle.

The hybrid assist kicks in immediately when the throttle is opened. About three seconds after moving from a standstill or the engine exceeding the prescribed rpm level, the hybrid assist function gets cancelled. An indicator light in the instrument cluster informs the rider about when the power assist is in operation. The SMG works even better than in the last model and, along with the slight extra torque assist from the hybrid assist, makes it easier in peak traffic and more efficient to get going from a complete stop.

Another upgrade is that both the scooters are now offered with a variant that is equipped with the Bluetooth connectivity feature from Yamaha. This is basic and offers SMS/e-mail, missed/incoming calls, and phone battery level alerts. It will be nice to see turn-by-turn navigation also integrated into this as an additional feature in the future. Lastly, the RayZR 125 gets a new LED headlight at the front with the Y LED position lamp on top and the unit in the Fascino now gets a horizontal LED DRL in the middle of the round LED headlight.

The Fascino 125 is priced at Rs 72,500 (drum brake). This price goes up to Rs 78,530 (disc brake). The RayZR 125 is priced at Rs 76,830 for the drum brake variant and Rs 79,830 for the disc brake one (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). These scooters might not be the fastest in the competitive 125-cc space, but they are surely fun propositions for everyday commuting. With this innovative upgrade, Yamaha have clearly bettered the already refined 125-cc motor, making the scooters powered by them even more engaging to ride.