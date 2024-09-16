Bike India

Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On 16 September

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to gain all the updates that first appeared on the TVS Apache RTR 310, launched in September last year.

The TVS Apache RR 310 was launched back in December 2017. In today’s world, that’s a long time for a model to remain unchanged, so this 16 September, TVS is launching the updated version of the TVS Apache RR 310. It is expected that the tweaks and changes which first became public on the Apache RTR 310 will make their debut on the updated TVS Apache RR 310 when it breaks cover.

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 was caught testing a few times recently, and one of the most notable changes spotted by the people were winglets on the front apron, a design detail borrowed from superbikes with much larger engines, usually in the litre-class category. It is also expected that the bi-directional quick shifter, cruise control and ventilated seat, which made their debut on the Apache RTR 310, will now be offered on the updated TVS Apache RR 310 as well.

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 will retain the 312.2-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, however, we can’t deny the possibility of it getting the power bump of the RTR 310. In its current spec, the RR 310 develops 34 hp, whereas the RTR 310 produces 35.6 hp. The updated TVS Apache RR 310 will most likely come with this higher power output, as well as the 28.7 Nm of torque instead of the 27.3 Nm that it currently generates. The RTR 310 generates this extra oomph through a higher compression ratio as compared to the current-gen RR 310—12.17:1 as compared to 10.9:1, and if the updated TVS Apache RR 310 gets the power upgrade, it will get this higher-compression engine as well.

As of now, the updated TVS Apache RR 310 will need to contend with its rather popular cousin, the BMW G 310 RR, as well as the KTM RC 390.

Also read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Road Test Review

