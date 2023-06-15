Updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched

The Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched by Hero MotoCorp in the Indian market after weeks of teasing.

The motorcycle will be available in three variants: Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro, with prices of Rs 1.27 lakh, Rs 1.32 lakh and Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Xtreme 160R 4V boasts a 163-cc four-valve, air-cooled with oil-cooler, BS6-II OBD2-compliant engine mated with a five-speed gearbox. This engine delivers a power output of 16.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle can go from zero to 60 km/h in 4.41 seconds, making it the fastest 160-cc motorcycle in its segment as claimed by the company.

In terms of design, the Xtreme 160R 4V exudes a sporty and muscular appeal. Its chiselled fuel tank, robotic all-LED headlamp and new fairing add to its aggressive stance. The motorcycle also offers interchangeable seats with single and split-seat options, enhancing comfort and convenience for riders.

The Xtreme 160R 4V is packed with tech-enabled features that enhance convenience and safety. The motorcycle features an inverted speedometer, providing riders with comprehensive information and control. It offers over 20 features, including Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, battery health status, ABS/engine malfunction alerts and more.

It comes equipped with 37-mm USD forks by KYB and a seven-step pre-load adjustable rear suspension for the pro-variant. The kerb weight of the bike is 144 kg for the base and Connected 2.0 variant and 145 kg for the Pro variant. The 276-mm front and 220-mm rear petal disc brakes with single-channel ABS handle the braking duties.

One of the standout additions to the Xtreme 160R 4V is the Hero Connect 2.0 feature. It delivers crucial notifications about the vehicle’s health and safety through the motorcycle’s display and mobile app. It offers security features such as remote immobilization and geo-fencing, alerting users when the vehicle enters or leaves pre-defined geographical areas. The app provides theft alerts, battery removal notifications, low fuel warning and over-speeding alert as well.







The motorcycle will be available in three colours: Blazing Sports Red, Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black. It will go against Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Bookings are open and the deliveries will commence in the second week of July.