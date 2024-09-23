Bike India

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform Showcased in India; Plans to Set Indian Motorcycle Speed Records

The Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform was showcased globally at EICMA 2023 for the first time, and now it has been unveiled in India.

The Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform is Ultraviolette’s attempt to push electric motorcycle technology as far as they can with the scope and limitations of today, and we can say it can be pushed very far indeed, though that comes at a cost. When the bike was unveiled last year at EICMA, Ultraviolette estimated it may cost three times as much as the F77, which in Mach 2 avatar starts from Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform made its Indian début at the AD Design show in Mumbai, where the manufacturer threw down a gauntlet for themselves—they announced that they will attempt to set two speed records for Indian motorcycles. The first one is for top speed, where the Ultraviolette F99 aims to become the “fastest Indian” motorcycle, and the second is for the quarter-mile time. They aim to set both within 90 days from the date of unveiling, which was 20 September 2024.

The manufacturer is referring to the Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform as the first Indian superbike and, while it is definitely expected to cost as much as an ICE-powered superbike, the claimed performance is right in the ballpark. With a 90-kW (122-hp) motor, the Ultraviolette F99 is capable of reaching the 100-km/h mark from zero in just three seconds, and can hit a top speed of 265 km/h. It is also remarkably lightweight for an electric machine, weighing in at 178 kg.

The prototype Ultraviolette F99 is clad in carbon-fibre bodywork and has Brembo brakes and Öhlins suspension. As the motorcycle has no road-going aspirations for now, it is shod with Pirelli racing slicks. The tail section looks like it was inspired by the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, which ties in nicely with the aerospace background of Ultraviolette. Now, if they manage to set the top speed record on a runway, it will be a nice cherry on top of the cake.

