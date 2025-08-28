TVS Orbiter launched at Rs 99,990; Offers 158 km IDC Range

TVS’s latest electric scooter is the brand’s most affordable yet.

TVS Motor has introduced a new electric scooter for the Indian market, the Orbiter, priced from Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom). Positioned below the iQube in the brand’s line-up, the Orbiter is a more affordable option and takes on rivals such as the Hero Vida VX2, entry-level variants of the Bajaj Chetak, and the Ola S1 range.

Powered by an IP67 rated 3.1 kWh battery, the Orbiter promises an IDC range of 158 km with two ride modes on offer: Eco and Power. TVS has also equipped its latest EV with cruise control, promising to make commuting more efficient and effortless, even at lower city speeds. Regenerative braking, auto hill hold assist and reverse park assist are on offer, too.

The TVS Orbiter adopts an all-new design language, setting itself apart from the iQube. It follows a clean, minimalistic approach with sharp lines in place of curves and contours. The understated styling is lifted by a six-colour paint palette, while a high-mounted headlamp cluster and apron-integrated DRL complete the front look.

The scooter features a flat seat designed to offer a relaxed riding position, along with 169 mm of ground clearance and a 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheel setup. Practicality has also been addressed, with 34 litres of underseat storage that TVS claims can store two helmets. There’s a USB 2.0 charging port housed underneath the handlebar with an easy access pocket to keep your phone safely tucked in.

The coloured LCD instrument cluster supports bluetooth connectivity features such as turn-by-turn navigation and incoming call, SMS, and personalized alerts details. The electric scooter can also be paired to the connected mobile app, enabling on-the-fly data such as battery and range left, as well as features such as geo-fencing, time-fencing, towing alerts, and crash/fall alerts.

Story: Abhisu Poddar