TVS Motor Launches Platform to Nurture Visionary Indian Design Talent 

Dubbed “TVS Indus,” the national platform aims to unlock next generation mobility ideas that are deeply rooted in Indian context and creativity

TVS Motor Company has launched TVS Indus Design Honours, aimed at celebrating and nurturing Indian creativity in mobility design. The annual platform invites students, professionals and design enthusiasts from across the country to submit innovative and culturally rooted ideas for two and three-wheelers vehicles.

The name “Indus” takes inspiration from the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the oldest and most advanced societies in history, highlighting TVS Motor’s aim to combine India’s rich design legacy with modern thinking. The competition supports the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ movements, focusing on sustainable and inclusive solutions that reflect India’s diverse cultures and lifestyle.

Participants can submit ideas for monowheel, two-wheeler and three-wheeler prototypes, with this year’s theme drawing inspiration from four unique Indian regions: Thar, Sahyadri, Kutch, Mumbai. The design should be original, particular and environmentally aware.

Open to individual applicants from any educational background, the contest is free to enter. Submissions are open until October 6, 2025, through the official website www.tvsindus.com. Entries will be judged by a panel of top experts in design and mobility.

Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with a Viewers Choice award and possible internship in TVS Motor’s in-house Design Team.

Story: Saad Shaikh



