Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

TVS Motor Launches Platform to Nurture Visionary Indian Design Talent 

by Leave a Comment

Dubbed “TVS Indus,” the national platform aims to unlock next generation mobility ideas that are deeply rooted in Indian context and creativity

TVS apache rtr.web

TVS Motor Company has launched TVS Indus Design Honours, aimed at celebrating and nurturing Indian creativity in mobility design. The annual platform invites students, professionals and design enthusiasts from across the country to submit innovative and culturally rooted ideas for two and three-wheelers vehicles.  

TVS Indus.web

The name “Indus” takes inspiration from the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the oldest and most advanced societies in history, highlighting TVS Motor’s aim to combine India’s rich design legacy with modern thinking. The competition supports the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ movements, focusing on sustainable and inclusive solutions that reflect India’s diverse cultures and lifestyle.

Participants can submit ideas for monowheel, two-wheeler and three-wheeler prototypes, with this year’s theme drawing inspiration from four unique Indian regions: Thar, Sahyadri, Kutch, Mumbai. The design should be original, particular and environmentally aware. 

TVS apache rtr.jpg3.web

Open to individual applicants from any educational background, the contest is free to enter. Submissions are open until October 6, 2025, through the official website www.tvsindus.com. Entries will be judged by a panel of top experts in design and mobility. 

Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with a Viewers Choice award and possible internship in TVS Motor’s in-house Design Team. 

Story: Saad Shaikh

Also Read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Review – The Naked Truth

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched in India

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Review - The Naked Truth

One-off BMW R 1300 R Titan is a Titanic Creation

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *