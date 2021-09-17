TVS Motor Company Announces Partnership With EGO Movement

TVS Motor Company have just announced their partnership with EGO Movement which is an e-mobility company manufacturing a host of electric two-wheeled products.

EGO Movement is a Swiss technology company that has been providing mobility solutions through their portfolio consisting of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters. The Swiss company has over time been offering a mix of unique designs coupled with innovative software and hardware delivering a distinctive experience to customers. EGO Movement has so far gained networks across Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Germany with further plans for expansion across Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The partnership with EGO Movement reaffirms TVS Motor Company’s commitment towards electrification and the broader sustainability agenda. We are building a strategic personal e-mobility ecosystem by scaling unique brands which share our vision of delivering compelling customer experience benchmarks through cutting-edge, aspirational products. EGO Movement has a strong presence in Europe with customer-centric products, a unique omnichannel network, and a visionary team at its helm. Together, we will address global urbanization by delivering unique e-mobility solutions with e-bicycles and mobility across a diversity of forms. It is also an important milestone in our journey to grow our presence in Europe, with the Norton Motorcycles acquisition last year and now the launch of the personal e-mobility platform.”

Co-founder and CEO of EGO Movement, Daniel Meyer, commented “As a Swiss-based strongly mission-driven company, we are excited to be teaming up such a highly respected global partner and industry leader. Our team is fully committed to taking the company to the next phase. We are confident that together with TVS Motor Company, we will be able to create more value for all partners and customers of EGO Movement focusing on further growth by following our mission of a greener way of e-mobility.”

EGO Movement’s products as mentioned above portray the latest technological advances with stylish designs. An example of this would be their powerful batteries blended into the frame and include torque sensors, a USB port, and a removable lithium-ion battery. EGO Movement has also been the recipient of a number of awards including the prestigious Red Dot Award.