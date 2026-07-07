TVS Marks Seven Million Apache Motorcycles Milestone 

Marking the milestone of seven million Apache motorcycles, TVS has unveiled a new campaign film

Story: Salman Bargir

The TVS Apache lineage was born in 2005 with the launch of the Apache 150 iE-Surge, embodying the brand’s “Track to Road” philosophy. TVS Racing, the company’s factory racing team established in 1982, has played an influential and instrumental role in the development of the Apache range from the very beginning.

Today, the Apache community comprises over five lakh registered members. TVS has fostered this community through curated rides, track experiences, and initiatives such as TVS MotoSoul, its annual flagship motorcycling festival. Through the Apache Owners Group (AOG), enthusiasts have also had the opportunity to participate in the Apache Racing Experience Grand Prix (ARE GP), the brand’s national racing championship programme.

Since its inception, the Apache brand has introduced several industry- and segment-first technologies, including petal disc brakes, fuel injection, dual-channel ABS, multiple ride modes, TVS SmartXonnect, Glide Through Technology (GTT), factory customisation through the Built-To-Order (BTO) platform, a keyless ride system, and advanced rider aids such as traction control and Dynamic Stability Control, among others.

Commenting on the milestone, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “Twenty years ago, TVS Apache was born with a singular vision – to bring the excitement, control, and race-bred capability of the racetrack to everyday riders through our ‘Track to Road’ philosophy. Today, as we celebrate the milestone of 7 million customers globally, we are proud to see TVS Apache evolve into one of the world’s fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands and a thriving community united by a shared passion for riding. The launch of ‘Tu Race Laga’ is a tribute to this journey and to every rider who chooses to push boundaries, embrace progress, and carry the racing spirit into everyday life. As we look ahead, we remain committed to redefining motorcycling through relentless innovation, race-bred technology, and experiences that inspire riders across the world.”

Tu Race Laga, the campaign film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani. Rooted in TVS Apache’s “Track to Road” philosophy, it opens with the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310 coming side by side at a traffic signal. Through its visuals, the campaign presents the brand’s enduring passion for the adrenaline, and excitement of the racetrack.

The TVS Apache range currently comprises the Apache RTX, the brand’s latest adventure tourer, the flagship Apache RR 310 entry-level supersport and its naked sibling, the Apache RTR 310, as well as the Apache RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, and RTR 200 4V.