TVS Jupiter 110 Launched

The TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched with prices starting from Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom), gets a host of new features.

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is completely redesigned. The strip LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at the front have integrated blinkers and there is a black panel that runs underneath it. The top-of-the-line variant also gets LED headlights. The tail-lights are LEDs and the design looks akin to the iQube electric scooter.

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by an all-new 113-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 8.0 hp and 9.2 Nm of torque. It also gets an integrated starter generator (ISG), called the iGO Assist by TVS, that will help the scooter by providing a boost when required.

As far as features go, the new TVS Jupiter 110 gets an automatic start/stop function, hazard lights, a charging port, and a two-litre cubbyhole at the front for all your knick knacks. The scooter has the fuel filler lid at the front, with a fuel tank capacity of 5.1 litre. Under-seat storage is 33 litres and it can fit two helmets inside. The TVS Jupiter gets an LCD instrument cluster that has Bluetooth connectivity, voice-assist, and navigation.

The top variant of the new TVS Jupiter 110 gets a 220-mm petal disc at the front and a 130-mm drum at the rear. Rest of the variants get a drum brake at the front. The scooter is equipped with 90/90-12 tyres at the front and rear.

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is available in six colours: Dawn Matte Blue, Galactic Copper Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss.

The TVS Jupiter 110 range starts at Rs 73,700 and it comes in four variants: Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc SXC.

