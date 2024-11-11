TVS Eurogrip Trailhound Tyres Showcased at EICMA 2024

TVS Eurogrip have expanded their off-road tyre lineup with the latest addition of Trailhound tyres, which were showcased at EICMA 2024

TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres, is steadily making a name for themselves in the high-performance two-wheeler tyre segment, and to that effect, they unveiled their latest tyre at EICMA 2024. This new tyre is called the Trailhound, which ties in nicely with their road-focused tyre line called the Roadhound.

The Trailhound will come in two varieties—Trailhound STR, which is designed for Adventure motorcycles, and Trailhound SCR, which is designed for Scrambler motorcycles. Their steadily expanding line-up of premium two-wheeler tyres already contains the aforementioned Roadhound, which is designed for naked bikes and touring motorcycles, the Protorq Extreme for sport bikes, the Bee line-up for scooters and their dedicated off-road series of tyres such as Climber XC, XC-R and MX Junior.

TVSShrichakra started their journey in 1982, and is now capable of manufacturing more than 30 lakh tyres a month. Headquartered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, they have production facilities over there as well as in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. They have a design centre in Milan, Italy, which supports the R&D centre in Madurai. The tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions.