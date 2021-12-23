TVS Apache RTR 165 Race Performance Launched



TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first model from TVS’ Race Performance sub-brand inspired from TVS Racing’s race machine lineage, and will be limited to 200 units.





The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is a sportier version of the RTR 160 4V where the 164.9 cc single-cylinder four-valve engine has been retuned to churn out 19.2 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. In comparison the standard RTR 160 4V makes 17.63 hp at 7,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. This makes the newly launched Apache RTR 165 RP the most powerful machine in its category.



To achieve this TVS Motor say that they have equipped the Apache RTRT 165 RP with a new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug, 15 per cent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance, a revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline and a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio.





The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) making it Rs 33,000 more expensive than the standard model. The RP comes with a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations. The motorcycle is also equipped with a first-in-segment 240 mm rear disc brake to provide stronger braking. Apart from this the new motorcycle comes with a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS Racing decals, red alloy

wheels and a new seat pattern.