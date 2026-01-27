Triumph Updates the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 for 2026

More power, revised chassis hardware and subtle design changes – they’ve got everything pretty much covered with this comprehensive update

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a comprehensive redesign of its 660-cc middleweight line-up, with both the Trident roadster and Tiger Sport adventure tourer receiving their most extensive modifications since launch. The changes centre on a substantially reworked three-cylinder motor, revised suspension hardware, and updated bodywork aimed at sharpening each bike’s character.

The 660-cc inline-triple now delivers 95 hp at 11,250 rpm and 68 Nm at 8,250 rpm—gains of 14 hp and 4 Nm respectively over the outgoing version. Triumph engineers ditched the previous single-throttle body setup in favour of three individual 44 mm units feeding each cylinder directly. This reconfiguration works alongside a larger airbox positioned at the front, redesigned cylinder head with bigger exhaust valves, a more aggressive cam profile, and a cooling system featuring a repositioned radiator with increased capacity. The exhaust now runs a 3-into-1 header configuration with an underslung silencer, while gearbox internals have been revised with new shaft work and recalibrated ratios. A slip-and-assist clutch reduces lever effort.

The Trident 660 adopts a more muscular roadster stance thanks largely to the wider fuel tank that features pronounced knee cutouts, while the seat has been reworked and the headlight assembly updated. Chassis revisions include a new Showa rear shock offering preload and rebound damping adjustment, paired with existing Showa 41mm upside-down forks up front. Kerb weight sits at 195kg wet with an 810mm seat height. Colour options comprise Cosmic Yellow, Stone Grey, and Snowdonia White.

The Tiger Sport 660 leans into its touring remit with an enlarged 18.6-litre fuel tank and revised fairing panels including new radiator cowls said to improve weather protection. The windscreen gains one-handed height adjustment across two positions. Suspension travel remains 150mm at both ends, with the rear monoshock featuring remote preload adjustment for luggage or pillion work. Weight registers at 211kg wet. Paint schemes include Interstellar Blue with Mineral Grey, Silver Ice with Intense Orange, and Pure White.

Both machines retain ride-by-wire with three modes, six-axis IMU-enabled cornering ABS and traction control, quickshifter functionality, cruise control, and a TFT-LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. UK availability begins March 2026, with an Indian launch anticipated later this year.