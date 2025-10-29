Triumph Trident 800 Brings Bigger Triple Muscle to the Middleweight Segment

The British marque expands its roadster family with a new 798-cc triple aimed at riders seeking real-world performance and urban edge.

Triumph Motorcycles has broadened its naked roadster lineup with the introduction of the Trident 800. Slotting above the Trident 660, the new model packs the 798-cc triple engine from the Tiger Sport 800, producing 115 hp at 10,750rpm and 84 Nm at 8,500 rpm in this guise, delivered through triple throttle bodies for that familiar Triumph midrange surge and top-end howl.

Built around a lightweight chassis and fully adjustable Showa suspension, Triumph claims the Trident 800, which tips the scales at 198kg wet (a weight gain of 9 kg over the 660) is designed for spirited city rides and open-road weekend runs alike. It features a compact frame, wide handlebars, and a low-slung 810mm seat height, giving riders a responsive stance that feels both planted and flickable through bends. Braking is handled by twin 310mm front discs paired with 4‑piston radial calipers, aided by braided cables.

Technology-wise, the Trident 800 comes with three riding modes—Road, Sport, and Rain—each tuning the throttle and traction control to suit road conditions. Lean‑sensitive Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control are standard, complemented by Triumph’s Shift Assist for clutch‑less gear changes and cruise control for long-haul comfort. A 3.5‑inch TFT display integrates with the My Triumph Bluetooth system for calls, music, and navigation.

Visually, the Trident 880 stays true to Triumph’s urban roadster DNA, sporting the same chiselled 14‑litre tank, short upswept silencer, and minimalist tail that create a stubby yet muscular silhouette. Premium touches such as brushed aluminium finishes, gold cast wheels, and crisp LED lighting give the motorcycle a polished yet purposeful look. Three colourways—Ash Grey with Diablo Red accents, Carnival Red with Graphite, and Jet Black—add to the visual punch.

The Trident 800 will start at £9,195 and is set to arrive in UK dealerships from March 2026, so expect an Indian launch soon after. Triumph already assembles the Trident 660 and Street 765 in India–prices for the former start from Rs. 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom, so expect the bigger sibling to command a sizable premium over it when it lands.