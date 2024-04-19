Triumph Tiger 900 Launched; Prices Start at Rs 13.95 lakh

The Triumph Tiger 900 has been around for quite some time now, and the newest one has received a comprehensive update and a simplified lineup

The newly-refreshed Triumph Tiger 900 range has been launched in India, with the GT priced at Rs 13.95 lakh and the Rally Pro priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (both ex-showroom). There’s a GT Pro model available overseas that hasn’t made the cut for introduction in India.

Triumph had various models throughout their history to be called Tiger, but after John Bloor’s takeover for the Hinckley marque, the Tiger name has meant Adventure motorcycles. The first of the modern Tigers came about in 1993, and it was also a Tiger 900. The new Tiger 900 is a far cry though, as it comes with electronics that would have felt like science fiction to folk three decades ago. The new Tiger is powered by an 888-cc liquid-cooled, DOHC in-line triple, which pumps out 108 hp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm at 6,850 rpm. Surprisingly, Triumph have opted to not go for X-ring chains on the new Tiger 900, instead choosing to utilise O-ring chains.

The GT and Rally Pro have vastly different wheels and suspension packages, with the GT getting 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels, and the Rally Pro rolling on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. The GT also gets a road-biased Marzocchi 45-mm USD fork with rebound and compression damping and a Marzocchi rear monoshock with preload and rebound damping. The Rally Pro, on the other hand, gets Showa 45-mm USD units, with preload, rebound and compression damping, and a Showa rear monoshock with preload and rebound damping. The wheel travel of the GT is 180 mm and 170 mm at front and rear, respectively, whereas the Rally Pro gets 240 mm and 230 mm for front and rear, respectively.

The new Tiger 900 range also has a new seven-inch TFT screen, illuminated switches, cornering ABS and traction control with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road riding modes for the GT. Additionally, there are Rider Configurable and Off-Road Pro modes for the Rally Pro. The bikes also get all-LED lighting, Triumph Shift Assist, heated grips and seats, as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for the Rally Pro.

The main rivals of the Tiger 900 GT and Rally Pro are the BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure models respectively.