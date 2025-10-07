Triumph Slashes Speed 400 And T4 Prices, Defying New GST Hikes

The government might have slapped on a 40% GST on two-wheelers above 350-cc but that hasn’t deterred Triumph from cutting the prices on two of its most popular offerings, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Triumph Speed T4

Triumph India has slashed the prices of the Speed 400 and the Speed T4 in India by almost Rs 16,797. The Speed 400 is now available at Rs 2.34 lakh (down from Rs 2.51 lakh), while the Speed T4 is available at Rs 1.93 lakh (down from Rs 2.07 lakh), ex-showroom. The British bikemaker and its Indian partner Bajaj Auto choosing to slash the price of two of its most offerings is interesting, since it closely follows the Indian government’s decision to increase the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on two-wheelers above 350-cc by a whopping 40%.

This move is even more of a surprise, albeit a pleasant one, as Triumph and Bajaj Auto have already committed to absorbing the price hike instead of passing it on to customers. It should make the motorcycle duo, which are already doing enviable numbers for their segment, even more attractive propositions in this coming festive season.

The Speed 400 is powered by a 398-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 40 hp and 37.5 Nm. The Speed T4, its slightly detuned sibling, makes do with 31 hp and 36 Nm. Triumph claims, to no one’s surprise, that the Speed range has been the fastest-growing line in its Indian portfolio, with monthly volumes nearly doubling since FY23–24.