Triumph Ride and Learn – Starting from Scratch

Triumph generously handed us a Scrambler 400 X and asked us to accompany them for three days as they rode down to the coast and back. We were delighted to oblige

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Triumph Motorcycles

Most of us have been riding a bike for a while and our love for two wheels is endless. Putting the fun between the legs is the primary goal. Wink. So, naturally, when most of us get a bike, we cannot wait to take it out for a spin. When I got mine, I covered more than 1,000 kilometres within the first week and I did that in the absence of formal guidance or training. This led to some small mistakes that could’ve been avoided. If I had the chance to go back, I would surely unlearn and relearn a lot of the things I did while also cutting down the number of mistakes.

In recent times, riding in cities and backroads has become one of the riskiest activities a biker can possibly undertake. Road conditions do not seem to get better either. So, in the interest of safety, it is up to us as riders to be aware, have control, and be safe in this chaotic environment. The Triumph Ride and Learn (TRL) programme aims to do exactly that. Spanning three days and filled with a mix of lectures, riding, and group discussions, it is undoubtedly one of the most thought-out and well-devised programmes I have attended.

Day One

The proceedings started off with 12 of us gathering in front of the Triumph showroom at Pashan, Pune, at six o’clock in the morning. Tiger 900s with their in-line three-cylinder engines rumbled and disrupted the quiet, fog-covered morning roads as they made their way into the parking lot. The TRL is headed by Sachin Chavan, an individual with over three decades of experience in motorcycling. He was assisted by Ritika Lahiri, Triumph’s Rides and Community Manager.

Once all of us had arrived, we made our way into the showroom and Sachin started off with formal introductions and dived right into the programme, briefing us on how to sit on a bike and how to position ourselves. He demonstrated how the hands and the feet seem like a small part of the body but could adversely affect the body’s overall position on the bike if not placed in the correct manner. When followed in the right manner, keeping the toes inwards, balls of the feet on the footpeg, the elbows with a slight bend, and the hands with a slight but firm grip on the handlebar, it would result in the core body getting engaged which, in turn, would facilitate a smooth ride. I must confess, though, that I was distracted throughout the session by the aura coming off the beautiful yellow Street Triple RS on display! What a piece of art that was.

After drooling for a bit, I made my way out of the showroom and got astride the Scrambler 400 X and headed out with the rest of the group. A quick stop at the fuel pump was accompanied by instructions by Sachin on better use of the core body and how it makes a difference while sitting and standing (while riding).

We set off again on our motorcycles towards Bhor with grey clouds looming over us. Along the way we had breakfast after which we encountered the first of the twisties where I consciously kept all the learnings in mind and carried them out. Then rain came pouring down. But it did not bother me as I made my way through the beautiful roads of Venupuri and Kondhari, with lush green trees towering above us on either side. Truly a sight to behold. I can remember the image accurately even now as I type this.

The one factor that sets the TRL programme apart from the rest is dedication. An instance denoting this was when Sachin pulled us all over safely before a sweeping downhill corner in the ghat section and explained how our vision should be while taking the corners. It was raining cats and dogs all the while. After this 15-odd minute session, we set off again. The downpour also helped us understand braking and acceleration on wet roads. Both the MRF Zapper Kurve-F tyre at the front and the Revz-K at the rear felt sure-footed. The grip offered by the rear tyre was unexpectedly good.

We had one more session that covered trail-braking, entry into and exit out of the corners, and picking the right line. As explained by Sachin, there is no fixed line for a specific corner as it differs with the bike being ridden, the capacity of the rider, and even the road surface. There were detailed lectures and ample time after that to carry out all that we had learnt. After the last session at around 4.00 pm, we were all sent out at intervals of one minute up the final climb, where I started to see positive changes with my body position. An hour and a half later we arrived at the White Sand Beach Resort at Aravi and put up our soggy, wet boots upside down to dry. A nice dinner and seven hours of sleep later…

Day Two

The second day was mostly spent indoors with lectures due to heavy rainfall. Sachin took us through riding gear, protection, and the hierarchy of purchasing the same. We also covered must-have biking accessories for touring such as crash-guards, auxiliary lights, and luggage carriers. Later, we were taken through suspension settings and how the adjustment must be done according to the weight of the rider and the condition of the road. We witnessed this first-hand as Sachin tuned the front and the rear suspension of the Triumph Tiger 900 by hand.

I also had a chance to hop on the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, a motorcycle that boasts of an electronically adjustable suspension, a shaft drive, and 150 horses from its three-cylinder motor. After the session on suspension, the entire group rode down the beautiful coastal road of Aravi with the waves hitting the cliff on one side and the hill towering above us on the other. After a photoshoot, we headed back to our resort in the evening. Before dinner, we attended the final lecture wherein Sachin took us through basic electronics on the bike and the ways to use them effectively. Some myths were busted and whys and why-nots were answered in a clear manner.

Day Three

The third and final day of the TRL programme was the one with the least lectures but had most of the riding. We headed back from Aravi along the scenic route that took us from Mhasala till Mangaon and Tasgaon where we halted for lunch. We rode through the beautiful winding roads of the Tamhini Ghat and headed towards Pirangut, where we encountered unbelievable rainfall. Carefully, I made my way back to the Triumph showroom at Pashan, thus concluding three beautiful days of riding and learning.

The TRL programme is exactly what it says—ride and learn. There is no better way to do it and all bikers must experience this once. Safe to say, I am definitely a changed rider now, much more aware and conscious of what I’m doing. Keep abreast of Triumph India’s official handles to learn more about the TRL.