Triumph Motorcycles Unveil Stealth Editions at IBW 2023

Triumph Motorcycles, the British brand, established in 1902, commemorates its 10th anniversary in India and unveils five new hand-painted Stealth Limited Editions of modern classics for one year

Triumph Motorcycles started in India in 2013, with the Bonneville T100, T120, the Thruxton, Tiger 800 XC, Tiger Explorer, Rocket III and the Speed Triple 1050. Triumph got the Daytona 675 to our shores back in 2016, following which the Bonneville Bobber came next year, and then the Speedmaster in 2018. Later in 2019, the new Street Twin and Scrambler 1200 were offered. 2020 saw the launch of Rocket III GT, and 2023 saw the release of both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, the smallest capacity of the lot. Triumph currently has over 50+ Triumph World Showrooms across 40+ cities throughout the country.

Speaking at the launch at India Bike Week 2023, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President – Probiking Business Unit, Bajaj Auto India, said “This is truly a moment of celebration for the Triumph community as we complete a successful, decade-long run in India. This decade of success truly embodies Triumph’s spirit of excellence, keeping every rider at the core.”

Coming to the new Triumph Stealth Editions, a collection of five Bonnevilles, each model featuring its own unique tank design with hand-painted finish that intensifies in the light to reveal a vivid colour.

The process starts with a base layer of mirror-finish metallic ‘Silver Ice’ being applied to each tank, followed by a precisely placed dark to light ‘Sapphire Black’ graphite vignette. Finally, a translucent tinted lacquer is applied in layers, to build a rich top coat.

The transition from dark tinted graphite to vibrant colour occurs when exposed to light, varying in hue and tone under different conditions and appearing different from every angle.

Pricing for the Triumph Stealth Editions start from the Speed Twin 900 Green at Rs 9.09 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.89 lakh for the Bonneville T120 Black. These limited-edition motorcycles are set to hit dealerships by March 2024 and will be available for sale for one year only.

Story: Charan Karthik