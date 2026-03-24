Triumph, KTM, Bajaj Sub-350-cc Models Launch Timeline Revealed

The new bikes could likely come in at significantly lower price-tags

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Laying to rest the various rumours from the fleeting glimpses of test mules, we now know that Triumph India shall launch the brand’s downsized (sub-350-cc) line-up on 6 April. The new bikes, likely to be called the Speed 350 (and 350T), Scrambler 350X (and XC), and Thruxton 350, will come in at a lower price.

For context, last year’s GST 2.0 norms, which increased taxes on two-wheelers with engines above 350 cc, did not go down well with the enthusiasts. The manufacturers, too, stood by the aforementioned enthusiasts for a while, absorbing the tax burden on their near-400-cc portfolio. However, that was just a temporary measure and it gave manufacturers enough time to clear their existing stock as well as rejig their production lines.

Now, the new sub-350-cc motors will probably be scaled-down iterations of Triumph’s existing 400-cc engines, perhaps with the bore (cylinder diameter) slightly reduced, so as to not affect the engine’s power delivery characteristic. We reckon the peak power and torque to be around three to four hp and two to three Nm lower than that of the current engine, or around 37 hp and 35 Nm. Moreover, these numbers will likely be what the KTM as well as Bajaj sub-350-cc bikes shall make.

Moreover, we remember hearing that KTM–Triumph’s “cousin” under the Bajaj umbrella–shall continue to sell its 400-cc line-up alongside its upcoming sub-350 cc offerings. It is unclear whether Triumph, too, will adopt this. Finally, the time is ripe for Triumph to showcase (if not launch) its rumoured 350-cc Bonneville, which could be just what the brand may need to try and dethrone the Royal Enfield Classic 350.