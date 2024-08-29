Triumph Daytona 660 Launched from Rs 9.73 lakh

After a long gap, the Daytona nameplate returned to Triumph’s international line-up earlier this year in the guise of the Triumph Daytona 660, and now it’s here in India.

The Triumph Daytona 660 has arrived on our shores, with prices starting from Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The previous-gen Daytona 675 was discontinued in India in 2018, at which point the price was 10.15 lakh. However, in its defence, it was much more potent than the new 660 (118.5 hp and 70.2 Nm).

The new Triumph Daytona 660 borrows the new 240° triple from the Trident, which gives it a very different character as compared to the T-plane triple found on the Triumph Tigers. While it has the same oversquare bore and stroke (74.0 mm x 51.1 mm) as the Trident, it has been tuned differently in keeping with the sportbike ethos, which is evident when you look at the power and torque figures and accompanying rpm numbers: 95 hp @ 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm as compared to 81 hp @ 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm of the Trident.

The new Triumph Daytona 660 gets Showa 41-mm SFF-BP USD forks and a preload-adjustable Showa RSU monoshock and has four-piston radial callipers clamping on 310-mm dual discs, while a 220-mm disc does duty at the rear. The tubular-steel perimeter frame has been carried over from the Trident, but the rake is steeper at 23.8°, and consequently, the trail is shorter at 82.3 mm, with Trident coming in at 24.6° rake angle and a 107.3-mm trail. One thing that does fly against the Daytona is its weight, tipping the scales at 201 kg (wet) while the Trident is barely heavier than the 185-kg Scrambler 400 X at 189 kg (wet).

However, the Daytona is an illustrious nameplate in the history of the Hinckley marque, having first appeared in 1966 as the Triumph Tiger Daytona. The modern sportbike form first appeared in 1991, which is what Triumph Daytonas have been since then. After the departure of the Daytona 675 in 2018, we had to wait six years for this iconic moniker’s return, but we have it here now as the Triumph Daytona 660, and we are glad it’s back.