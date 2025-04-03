Triumph 250-cc and 450-cc Road-legal Enduros Unveiled

The Triumph TF 250-E and TF 450-E are road-legal bikes set-up for enduro racing and will be available in certain international markets by May 2025.

The bikes look similar to Triumph’s TF 250-X and TF 450-RC but have been set-up for enduro use. They’ve been developed by Iván Cervantes and Paul Edmondson who hold nine world-championship titles between them. Both bikes are equipped with new powertrains and a variety of electronics. Changes have also been made to the chassis with the objective of making the bikes more competitive.

The 450 is powered by a 449.9-cc liquid cooled engine producing 58.6 hp and 49.3 Nm whereas the 250 houses a 249.9-cc liquid cooled engine which produces 42.3 hp and and 27.8 Nm and revs up to 12,800 rpm. Both motorcycles have six-speed gearboxes whereas their motocross counterparts have five-speed units.





Suspension duties are handled by fully-adjustable KYB suspension set-ups at both ends for both bikes. The 48-mm front fork has 300-mm travel and the three-way adjustable linkage-driven rear shock comes with 313-mm travel.

The Athena engine management systems in these bikes offer two engine maps which the rider can choose from, with the option to download more via the Wi-Fi module and Triumph MX Tune Pro app. Additionally, launch control, traction control and a quickshifter are standard equipment. The digital speedometer offers a host of real-time data as well.

The fuel tank capacity is 8.3 litres and the bikes run on Michelin Enduro Medium Two tyres mated to D.I.D DirtStar 7000 rims.

UK prices for both bikes are set at £9,795 (Rs 11 lakh approx) and £ 10,395 (Rs 11.7 lakh approx) for the TF 250-E and TF 450-E respectively and Triumph have already started to take pre-orders for these bikes.

