The Harley-Davidson Street Bob Returns to India

Replacing the Fat Bob, the Street Bob is now the new entry point into Harley’s “Cruiser” lineup

Harley-Davidson has launched the 2025 Street Bob in India, marking the return of the motorcycle to the country after it was discontinued in 2022. Replacing the Fat Bob as the most accessible machine in Harley’s current Indian lineup, the 2025 Street Bob comes with the same 117CI engine as the rest of Harley’s big cruisers, with revised styling and tech to match.

The engine in question is a 1,923cc, V-twin air/oil-cooled engine, producing 91 hp at 5,020rpm and up to 156 Nm (5 Nm less than before) at revs as low as 2,750 rpm, working in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox. There’s a new two-into-one exhaust system, replacing the dual unit of its predecessor, serving as one of their major visual differentiators.

The bike has been thoroughly revised to keep up with the times, and now comes with all-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument console. Three riding modes–Rain, Road and Sport–are present, and there’s cruise control and dual-channel ABS onboard as well. Also present are IMU-based cornering traction control, cornering engine braking control and cornering ABS.

As befits its old-school positioning, the suspension is a 49mm telescopic fork up front and a hidden monoshock at the rear, the latter adjustable for preload. Black alloy wheels come as standard but buyers can also opt for cross-spoked tubeless wheels. Brakes are single discs at both front and rear.

Being a full import, the 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob retails for Rs 18,77,000 ex-showroom, which is a pretty sizable chunk of change. Nonetheless, it is still bound to appeal to those who have been looking for a true American bobber on Indian soil, and are looking beyond offerings like the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the Indian Scout Bobber.