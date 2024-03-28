Suzuki V-strom 800DE Launched at Rs 10.30 Lakh

Bike India

Suzuki unveiled their new parallel-twin at the EICMA 2022, and it is finally here in India, priced at Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Suzuki have been developing this particular 776-cc, 270 degree parallel-twin for some time now, and it debuted on the V-strom 800DE alongside the GSX-8S.

This DOHC four-valve motor pumps out healthy figures of 84.3 hp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm, which should be ample for the 230-kg kerb weight. As this engine sports ride-by-wire, there are quite a few electronic features on offer here, starting with multiple ride modes (Active, Basic, Comfort and Gravel). Even the ABS has two modes, one with sharper intrusion for tarmac and another with softer  intrusion for off-road, while the rear ABS can be turned off entirely. Suzuki have added a bidirectional quick shifter and “Low RPM Assist” which helps with riding off from a standstill without stalling.

Suspension is courtesy of Showa, with the fork having preload, compression, and rebound adjustability, and the rear remote-reservoir monoshock has tool-less adjustment for preload—one less tool to carry for those expeditions. The swingarm is aluminium for lightweight. Unfortunately, the wire-spoke wheels (21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear) are not of the tubeless variety, something the smaller V-strom 650XT did come with.

Globally, there’s a more road-oriented V-strom 800 model which comes with 19-inch front (rear is still 17 inch) cast alloy wheels. We are glad that Suzuki decided to bring the more hardcore of the two V-strom 800 models to India. It does face stiff competition though, as the middleweight adventure bike segment is hotly contested, and there are highly capable rivals waiting for it there, in the form of the BMW F 850 GS Adventure, Honda Transalp, and the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

