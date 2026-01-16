Suzuki Refreshes Gixxer 250 Twins with New Colour Palette for 2026

As you’d expect from the title, this is a purely cosmetic update — the mechanicals remain unchanged

Suzuki Motorcycle India has kicked off its 2026 campaign by updating the aesthetics of its quarter-litre contenders, the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250. The update is strictly visual, introducing fresh colour schemes and graphics to keep the bikes relevant in a competitive segment, while the underlying mechanical package remains untouched.

For the fully faired Gixxer SF 250, the showroom floor now welcomes a comprehensive ‘Glass Sparkle Black’ and a sophisticated dual-tone ‘Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Mat Platinum Silver.’ Riders who prefer the brand’s racing heritage will be relieved to see the existing Metallic Triton Blue livery remains on the roster.

The naked streetfighter sibling, the Gixxer 250, sees a slightly wider shuffle with three new options: the same White/Silver combination as the SF, a ‘Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black’ mix, and a stealthy all-black iteration.

Under the skin, the recipe remains familiar. Suzuki hasn’t tinkered with the 249-cc single-cylinder mill, which continues to utilize the proprietary Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). It still pushes out a respectable 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The feature list also carries over, including the Bluetooth-enabled digital console with turn-by-turn navigation and LED lighting.

The naked Gixxer 250 is tagged at Rs 1.82 lakh, while the faired sibling will set you back by Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). To sweeten the deal, Suzuki is offering insurance savings and extended warranty benefits—up to Rs 12,000 for the SF and Rs 10,000 for the naked version—along with finance options starting at 7.99 percent interest.

Interestingly, for those tracking alternative fuels, Suzuki noted that the SF 250 continues to be available in a flex-fuel variant compliant with E-85 standards, a detail often overlooked but significant for future-proofing. Both motorcycles are now available across Suzuki dealerships nationwide.