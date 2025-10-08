Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer launched in new colours

Suzuki is also offering festive offers and customer benefits on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has introduced new dual-tone colour options for its popular 155cc motorcycles — the Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer — ahead of the festive season. The updated models now feature refreshed graphics and a sportier visual identity, accompanied by a range of festive purchase benefits.

New Colour Line-Up and Pricing

The Suzuki Gixxer SF, the brand’s fully faired offering, will now be available in two new colours — Metallic Oort Gray with Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Oort Gray — priced from Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Suzuki Gixxer, the naked streetfighter variant, comes in three new colour options — Metallic Oort Gray with Pearl Mira Red, Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Oort Gray, and Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black — priced from Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Festive Benefits for Customers

To mark the festive period, Suzuki is offering customers exchange benefits up to Rs 5,000, extended warranty packages for Rs 1,999, and insurance benefits up to Rs 7,000. Buyers can also opt for loan schemes covering up to 100 percent of the vehicle value or no-hypothecation finance options. As part of its seasonal campaign, the company has launched the ‘Suzuki Moto Fest’ across dealerships, where customers can test ride the new Gixxer range and receive assured gifts on test rides and purchases. The new-colour Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer are available at all Suzuki Motorcycle India dealerships nationwide.