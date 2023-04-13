Suzuki Burgman EX – Befitting Makeover

The Suzuki Burgman EX features some interesting changes to make it stand out. We take it out for a spin around the busy streets of Pune.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX is one of the most premium-looking scooters available in the Indian market, so much so that it almost has a maxi-scooter vibe to it. However, the Burgman’s diminutive 10-inch rear wheel was somewhat of a mismatch to the overall proportions and was an area where it needed some change. Suzuki did give in and introduced the Burgman EX, the new top variant, with a more appropriate 12-inch rear wheel, thicker rubber, and a few other niceties. Let’s see what more the new trim brings to the table.

The Burgman has had its 10-inch rear wheel rim replaced by a larger 12-inch one which also gets a wider 100/80 tyre, an upgrade from the old 90/100 tyre. The new larger-diameter wheel and the wider tyre now give the Burgman EX just the right look, tipping the scales favourably towards a more visually appealing stance.

There are a few minor changes in the dimensions and the weight as well. The EX is five millimetres narrower than the basic Burgman, has a 25-mm longer wheelbase, and it weighs 111 kilograms, down a kilo, too. The company has also tweaked the suspension and it now feels slightly firmer than that on the previous version. On the EX, one also sits upright, giving the impression that the seat is higher than it actually is. However, at 780 mm, the seat height is reasonably accessible to most riders.

Engine auto stop-start (EASS) combined with the silent starter is the second important change. The purpose of this feature is to allow the scooter’s engine to re-start silently once it has completely stopped when the vehicle has come to a standstill—without pressing any buttons or holding the brakes—thus saving fuel. It comes to life by simply turning the throttle, thus making for fuel-saving with a convenient and hassle-free ride experience. This eventually reduces fuel consumption and emission in conjunction with the SEP-alpha tec feature. The auto stop-start feature can be turned off to prevent any accidents in the rare instance of someone playing with the throttle—but that also means that one would be shelling out more money for nothing.



This Burgman remains mechanically identical to the other Burgmans and the 125-cc Suzuki mill’s ability to be both quick and practical were two aspects that I particularly adored. The motor feels substantially different even though the spec sheet may claim that the overall power is just down by 0.1 hp and the torque remains unchanged at 10 Nm. At a highway cruising speed of 70 to 75 km/h, the new Burgman is noticeably more refined than the outgoing model.



The colour schemes for the Burgman EX now include Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver—two new hues. There is no change in the styling of the scooter, though. It shares the same styling as the previous version. Now it also has Bluetooth connectivity, which is offered in the Ride Connect variant already present. Thus, Suzuki’s Rs-19,000 price hike for the Burgman EX, above the Ride Connect trim, is difficult to justify given the nature of the update.



To conclude, the Suzuki Burgman EX is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a stylish and bold-looking scooter with great performance and features. With its efficient engine, decent handling, and generous storage, it is ideal for long commutes and for those riders who prioritize style and convenience.