Specification Comparison: Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube S, Chetak and Hero Vida V1 Pro

Today, electric scooters are a hot topic due to their many advantages. Since petrol has surpassed Rs 100/litre in India, fuel savings have gained maximum priority for commuters. Additionally, electric scooters have no tail-pipe emissions, which helps to preserve the environment. Tax subsidies from the government and other perks for businesses that participate in this environmental project also attract many people. Although the initial outlay is quite hefty, it promises to pay off in the long run. Have a look at the thorough specifications comparison of the top five electric scooters in India in 2023.

Technical Specifications

Model NameAther 450XOla S1 ProTVS iQube SChetakHero Vida V1 Pro
Motor TypePMSMMid Drive IPMBLDC HubBLDC HubPMSM
Battery Capacity (kW)3.74.03.42.893.9
Power (kW)6.28.54.44.86.0
Torque (Nm)2658331625
Range (km, claimed)14618110590165
Top Speed (km/h)80116838080
Charging time (AC)5 h 40 mins6 h 30 mins5 h 20 mins4 h 45 mins6 h 45 mins
Regen ModeYesYesYesYesYes

The Ola S1 Pro is the most powerful e-scooter here and makes 58 Nm of torque. Also, its top speed being 116 km/h, makes it much faster than the rest. The Ola S1 Pro also ensures a claimed range of 181 km which again is the longest among the rest.

Features

Model NameAther 450XOla S1 ProTVS iQube S ChetakHero Vida V1 Pro
Riding ModesWarp, Sport, Ride, Eco, Smart EcoEco, Normal, Sports, HyperEco, PowerEco, SportsEco, Ride, Sport, Custom mode
Smartphone ConnectivityBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetooth
External SpeakersNoYesNoNoNo
Keyless IgnitionNoYesNoYesYes
Smart AlertsYesYesYesYesYes
Reverse ModeYesYesYesYesYes
Screen TypeTouchscreenTouchscreenNon-touchscreenNon-touchscreenTouchscreen
Storage Volume (litres)2236171826

The S1 Pro’s enormous 36-litre storage capacity amply illustrates the advantage of installing the batteries in the floor of the vehicle. There is enough space inside for a laptop, business supplies, or groceries, even with the charger inside. It can fit two half-face helmets as well, although without the charger. With a storage capacity of 26 litres, the Vida V1 Pro has the second-largest storage capacity and is suitable for carrying daily necessities. The portable charger does, however, reduce the amount of cargo space that may be carried inside. Similar to the Ather, the huge portable charger in the Ather’s 22-litre trunk is just about enough to transport a few items.

The S1 Pro has a rather crisp touchscreen display, with plenty of information and controls for various functions. The Ather 450X is the other scooter here with a touchscreen display and we found it to be the most intuitive of the lot. It recently received a 2GB RAM upgrade that has improved responsiveness.

The iQube S’s new display is larger and crisper than before and using the iQube app, one can get calls, SMS alerts, Instagram notifications, control music being played via a headset and more.

One feature to be mention is the external speaker which is only present in the Ola S1 Pro. This feature can be used to play music and create a party environment anywhere you want with the combination of the headlamp and blinking indicators.

Dimensions

Model NameAther 450X Ola S1 Pro TVS iQube S ChetakHero Vida V1 Pro
Weight (kg)111125118132124
Front suspensionTelescopic forkSingle telescopic tubeTelescopicLeading link suspensionTelescopic
Rear suspensionSymmetrically-mounted progressive monoshockMonoshockAdjustable hydraulic twin tube shock absorbersMonoshockSingle shock absorber
Front brakeDiscDiscDiscDiscDisc
Rear brakeDiscDiscDrumDrumDrum
Front tyre90/90-12,
tubeless 		110/70-12, tubeless 90/90-12,
tubeless 		90/90-12, tubeless 90/90-12, tubeless
Rear tyre100/80-12,
tubeless		110/70-12, tubeless 90/90-12,
tubeless 		100/90-12, tubeless 90/90-12, tubeless

Ola S1 pro is the only scooter here having the single telescopic tube at the front which makes it distinct from the others. A front disc is common in all the scooters. The Bajaj Chetak is the heaviest in the segment. All of these electric scooters are equipped with tubeless tyres.

Pricing

Model NameAther 450XOla S1 ProTVS iQube SChetakHero Vida V1 Pro
Price
(ex-showroom)		1.41 lakh1.33 lakh1.72 lakh1.51 lakh1.39 lakh

In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Pro is the most accessible of the lot while the TVS iQube S is the most expensive.

