Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Spec Comparo: Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Hero Xoom 160 vs Aprilia SR 160

by Leave a Comment

The Yamaha Aerox, when it was launched back in 2021, was in a class of its own, as there wasn’t anything that could really compare with it in terms of performance. However, that’s about to change, as despite not being the largest scooter manufacturer in India (that place goes to Honda, followed by TVS and Suzuki), they are the ones to challenge Yamaha for the liquid-cooled premium scooter market. However, the Hero Xoom 160, apart from the Yamaha Aerox 155, has one more, well-established rival—the Aprilia SR 160, Granted, it makes less power, but then, it also is significantly lighter. Let’s take a quick look at the spec sheets.

PowertrainYamaha Aerox 155Hero Xoom 160Aprilia SR 160
TypeLiquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinderAir-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder
Capacity155 cc156 cc160.03 cc
Power14.95 hp @ 8000 rpm14.82 hp @ 8000 rpm11.27 hp @ 7100 rpm
Torque13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.0 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm
TransmissionCVTCVTCVT

The engine specs are nearly identical between the liquid-cooled scooters, with there being only one cc difference between them. The air-cooled one is lower on power, but as we can see in the next table, it is also the lightest among the three. The power and torque figures between the Hero Xoom 160 and the Yamaha Aerox 155 are also supremely close, with just 0.1 hp and 0.1 Nm separating them. The Aprilia SR 160 also manages to keep up in torque numbers with the other two.

DimensionsYamaha Aerox 155Hero Xoom 160Aprilia SR 160
Kerb weight126 kg142 kg 118 kg
Seat height790 mm787 mm780 mm
Wheelbase1350 mm1348 mm1365 mm
Ground clearance145 mm155 mm169 mm
Fuel capacity5.5 litre7 litre6 litre

The Aprilia SR 160 is the lightest of the bunch—at 118 kg, it is barely heavier than most 125-cc air-cooled scooters on the market; however, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is just about heavier by full bag of groceries as compared to the Aprilia, which is saying something. The Hero Xoom 160 is the heaviest of the lost, with a kerb weight of 142 kg, rivalling that of most sub-200-cc motorcycles. Dimensionally, the Aerox 155 has a marginally taller seat height and longer wheelbase than the Xoom 160, almost negligible at 2-3 mm differences. The SR 160 has a shorter seat height but the longest wheelbase, which should aid in accessibility and stability. Surprisingly, despite its sporty intentions, it has a much better ground clearance than the other two. The Hero Xoom 160 does have great fuel tank capacity, certainly one of the larger ones in the Indian market.

Brakes and tyresYamaha Aerox 155Hero Xoom 160Aprilia SR 160
Front Brake230 mm disc, ABS240 mm disc, ABS220 mm disc, ABS
Rear Brake130 mm drum130 mm drum140 mm drum
Front Tyre110/80-14120/70-14120/70-14
Rear Tyre140/70-14140/60-14120/70-14

The three scooters here, the Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160 and Aprilia SR 160 have similar breaking setups and 14-inch wheels at both ends, but the tyres are quite different, as the Yamaha and the Aprilia wear sports shoes as opposed to the trail shoes on the Hero. Surprisingly, despite the off-road ambitions of the Hero, the tyres are lower profile than the Yamaha. As for the Aprilia SR 160, it was one of the first scooters in our market to come with 14-inch wheels. All three come with single-channel ABS, but the Aprilia has an unconventional-for-our-market 140-mm drum at the rear, as opposed to the 130-mm units on the Yamaha and the Hero.

PriceYamaha Aerox 155Hero Xoom 160Aprilia SR 160
Ex- showroomRs 1.49 lakhRs 1.48 lakhRs 1.33 lakh

Amazingly, the Hero Xoom 160 is more affordable than the Yamaha Aerox 155, though the difference is quite marginal, though the Aprilia is significantly more affordable than both of the other two, owing to a simpler engine. As of now, these are the only two reasonably-priced premium scooters with liquid-cooled engines, though they are targeted at different segments of the market, which is why the probable launch of the Honda ADV 160 seems more and more likely, as a proper rival to the Hero Xoom 160.

Read more: Spec Comparo: Simple One vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube ST

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched
Honda CB200X is Now The Honda NX200, Gets Dual-channel ABS
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS Launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap