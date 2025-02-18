Spec Comparo: Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Hero Xoom 160 vs Aprilia SR 160

The Yamaha Aerox, when it was launched back in 2021, was in a class of its own, as there wasn’t anything that could really compare with it in terms of performance. However, that’s about to change, as despite not being the largest scooter manufacturer in India (that place goes to Honda, followed by TVS and Suzuki), they are the ones to challenge Yamaha for the liquid-cooled premium scooter market. However, the Hero Xoom 160, apart from the Yamaha Aerox 155, has one more, well-established rival—the Aprilia SR 160, Granted, it makes less power, but then, it also is significantly lighter. Let’s take a quick look at the spec sheets.

Powertrain Yamaha Aerox 155 Hero Xoom 160 Aprilia SR 160 Type Liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Capacity 155 cc 156 cc 160.03 cc Power 14.95 hp @ 8000 rpm 14.82 hp @ 8000 rpm 11.27 hp @ 7100 rpm Torque 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm 14.0 Nm @ 6500 rpm 13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm Transmission CVT CVT CVT

The engine specs are nearly identical between the liquid-cooled scooters, with there being only one cc difference between them. The air-cooled one is lower on power, but as we can see in the next table, it is also the lightest among the three. The power and torque figures between the Hero Xoom 160 and the Yamaha Aerox 155 are also supremely close, with just 0.1 hp and 0.1 Nm separating them. The Aprilia SR 160 also manages to keep up in torque numbers with the other two.

Dimensions Yamaha Aerox 155 Hero Xoom 160 Aprilia SR 160 Kerb weight 126 kg 142 kg 118 kg Seat height 790 mm 787 mm 780 mm Wheelbase 1350 mm 1348 mm 1365 mm Ground clearance 145 mm 155 mm 169 mm Fuel capacity 5.5 litre 7 litre 6 litre

The Aprilia SR 160 is the lightest of the bunch—at 118 kg, it is barely heavier than most 125-cc air-cooled scooters on the market; however, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is just about heavier by full bag of groceries as compared to the Aprilia, which is saying something. The Hero Xoom 160 is the heaviest of the lost, with a kerb weight of 142 kg, rivalling that of most sub-200-cc motorcycles. Dimensionally, the Aerox 155 has a marginally taller seat height and longer wheelbase than the Xoom 160, almost negligible at 2-3 mm differences. The SR 160 has a shorter seat height but the longest wheelbase, which should aid in accessibility and stability. Surprisingly, despite its sporty intentions, it has a much better ground clearance than the other two. The Hero Xoom 160 does have great fuel tank capacity, certainly one of the larger ones in the Indian market.

Brakes and tyres Yamaha Aerox 155 Hero Xoom 160 Aprilia SR 160 Front Brake 230 mm disc, ABS 240 mm disc, ABS 220 mm disc, ABS Rear Brake 130 mm drum 130 mm drum 140 mm drum Front Tyre 110/80-14 120/70-14 120/70-14 Rear Tyre 140/70-14 140/60-14 120/70-14

The three scooters here, the Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160 and Aprilia SR 160 have similar breaking setups and 14-inch wheels at both ends, but the tyres are quite different, as the Yamaha and the Aprilia wear sports shoes as opposed to the trail shoes on the Hero. Surprisingly, despite the off-road ambitions of the Hero, the tyres are lower profile than the Yamaha. As for the Aprilia SR 160, it was one of the first scooters in our market to come with 14-inch wheels. All three come with single-channel ABS, but the Aprilia has an unconventional-for-our-market 140-mm drum at the rear, as opposed to the 130-mm units on the Yamaha and the Hero.

Price Yamaha Aerox 155 Hero Xoom 160 Aprilia SR 160 Ex- showroom Rs 1.49 lakh Rs 1.48 lakh Rs 1.33 lakh

Amazingly, the Hero Xoom 160 is more affordable than the Yamaha Aerox 155, though the difference is quite marginal, though the Aprilia is significantly more affordable than both of the other two, owing to a simpler engine. As of now, these are the only two reasonably-priced premium scooters with liquid-cooled engines, though they are targeted at different segments of the market, which is why the probable launch of the Honda ADV 160 seems more and more likely, as a proper rival to the Hero Xoom 160.

