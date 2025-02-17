Bike India

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Spec Comparo: Simple One vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube ST

The Simple One electric scooter has been updated and not only does it get a powerful motor but also ample range. Considering that the Simple One will take on the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh and the TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh, we decided to do a comparison among the three scooters to find out what sets the Simple One apart.

PowertrainSimple OneAther 450X 3.7 kWhTVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh
Motor typePermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorBrushless Electric DC Motor
Power (hp)11.68.76
Torque (Nm)7226140
Range (IDC)248 km161 km150 km

The Simple One has the most powerful motor among here and also has a battery that claims to return 248 km off a single charge.

DimensionsSimple OneAther 450X 3.7 kWhTVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh
Kerb Weight (kg)137 (including charger)111.6132 (including charger)
Seat Height (mm)796780770
Wheelbase (mm)133512961301
Ground clearance (mm)164.5170157

The Ather 450X is the lightest scooter of the three weighing in at just 111.6 kg and also has the most ground clearance of 170 mm. It also has the lowest wheelbase. The seat height of the TVS iQube is the most accessible at 770 mm.

Suspension, brakes and tyresSimple OneAther 450X 3.7 kWhTVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh
Front suspensionTelescopic ForkTelescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Rear suspensionMonoshockMonoshockHydraulic twin shock-absorbers
Front Brake200 mm, Disc200 mm, Disc220 mm, Disc
Rear Brake190 mm, Disc190 mm, Disc130 mm, Drum
Front Tyre90/90-1290/90-1290/90-12
Rear Tyre90/90-12100/80-1290/90-12

Though the front suspension on all three are telescopic forks, the rear suspension on the TVS iQube ST are hydraulic twin shock-absorbers but the Simple One and the Ather 450X get monoshock units. There is a dual disc brake setup on the Simple One and the Ather 450X but the TVS iQube ST gets a 220 mm disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The front tyres are the same on all three but the Ather 450X gets a 100/80-12 rear tyre while the Simple and the TVS get the 90/90-12s.

PriceSimple OneAther 450X 3.7 kWhTVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh
Ex-ShowroomRs 1.66 lakhRs 1.57 lakhRs 1.85 lakh

On the pricing front, the Simple One costs a bit more that the Ather 450X but definitely undercuts the TVS iQube ST by a lot while offering more range (on paper).

