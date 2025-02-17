Spec Comparo: Simple One vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube ST

The Simple One electric scooter has been updated and not only does it get a powerful motor but also ample range. Considering that the Simple One will take on the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh and the TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh, we decided to do a comparison among the three scooters to find out what sets the Simple One apart.

Powertrain Simple One Ather 450X 3.7 kWh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Motor type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Brushless Electric DC Motor Power (hp) 11.6 8.7 6 Torque (Nm) 72 26 140 Range (IDC) 248 km 161 km 150 km

The Simple One has the most powerful motor among here and also has a battery that claims to return 248 km off a single charge.

Dimensions Simple One Ather 450X 3.7 kWh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Kerb Weight (kg) 137 (including charger) 111.6 132 (including charger) Seat Height (mm) 796 780 770 Wheelbase (mm) 1335 1296 1301 Ground clearance (mm) 164.5 170 157

The Ather 450X is the lightest scooter of the three weighing in at just 111.6 kg and also has the most ground clearance of 170 mm. It also has the lowest wheelbase. The seat height of the TVS iQube is the most accessible at 770 mm.

Suspension, brakes and tyres Simple One Ather 450X 3.7 kWh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Front suspension Telescopic Fork Telescopic Fork Telescopic Fork Rear suspension Monoshock Monoshock Hydraulic twin shock-absorbers Front Brake 200 mm, Disc 200 mm, Disc 220 mm, Disc Rear Brake 190 mm, Disc 190 mm, Disc 130 mm, Drum Front Tyre 90/90-12 90/90-12 90/90-12 Rear Tyre 90/90-12 100/80-12 90/90-12

Though the front suspension on all three are telescopic forks, the rear suspension on the TVS iQube ST are hydraulic twin shock-absorbers but the Simple One and the Ather 450X get monoshock units. There is a dual disc brake setup on the Simple One and the Ather 450X but the TVS iQube ST gets a 220 mm disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The front tyres are the same on all three but the Ather 450X gets a 100/80-12 rear tyre while the Simple and the TVS get the 90/90-12s.

Price Simple One Ather 450X 3.7 kWh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Ex-Showroom Rs 1.66 lakh Rs 1.57 lakh Rs 1.85 lakh

On the pricing front, the Simple One costs a bit more that the Ather 450X but definitely undercuts the TVS iQube ST by a lot while offering more range (on paper).

