Spec Comparo: Hero Xtreme 250R vs Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

The newly-launched Hero Xtreme 250R debuts a brand new 250-cc, liquid-cooled engine from Hero MotoCorp, which is set to be added to the Karizma XMR 250 as well in the near future. However, when the bike maker unveiled the price of the Hero Xtreme 250R at the Bharat Mobility Expo this year, they shocked the populace as the figure was much lower than the competition, or one could see it this way: the price-to-performance ratio is much better than what the competition offers. Whichever way one may slice it, the fact remains that the Hero Xtreme 250R is one value-for-money package. We chose two other bikes to compare it with in that regard, the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250, to see what sets the Hero Xtreme 250R apart.

Powertrain Hero Xtreme 250R Bajaj Dominar 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Oil-cooled, single-cylinder Capacity 249.03 cc 248.77 cc 249 cc Power 30 hp @ 9250 rpm 27 hp @ 8500 rpm 26.5 hp @ 9300 rpm Torque 25 Nm @ 7250 rpm 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The Hero Xtreme 250R and the Bajaj Dominar get liquid-cooled mills whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 employs a fin-less casting with oil-jacket cooling, which makes the Suzuki not air/oil-cooled but just oil-cooled, an unconventional choice. It also means that the Suzuki is the least potent in this trio, and the Hero has a significant power advantage over the Bajaj as well.

Dimensions Hero Xtreme 250R Bajaj Dominar 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Kerb weight 168 kg 180 kg 156 kg Seat height 806 mm 800 mm 800 mm Wheelbase 1357 mm 1453 mm 1340 mm Ground clearance 167 mm 157 mm 165 mm Fuel capacity 11.5 litres 13 litres 12 litres

When it comes to the dimensions, the Hero Xtreme 250R sits in the middle. It manages to have the best ground clearance of the trio, at the cost of the tallest seat height. The wheelbase, once again, is in the middle. This means while the power-to-weight ratio of the Hero Xtreme 250R is much better than the other two, handling should be quite neutral. The fuel tank capacity doesn’t feel touring-friendly though, with just 11.5 litres, but we will have to see what the real world fuel economy is like.

Suspension, brakes and tyres Hero Xtreme 250R Bajaj Dominar 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Front suspension 43 mm, USD fork 37 mm, USD fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension Preload-adjustable monoshock Preload-adjustable monoshock Preload-adjustable monoshock Front Brake 320 mm, disc 300 mm, disc 300 mm, disc Rear Brake 230 mm, disc 230 mm, disc 220 mm, disc Front Tyre 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 Rear Tyre 150/60 R17 130/70 R17 150/60 R17

While the tyres are identical to that of the Suzuki, the Hero Xtreme 250R has more power to contend with. Therefore, Hero have given it a beefy 43-mm USD fork which, on paper, is superior to the 37-mm USDs on the Bajaj and the telescopic unit on the Suzuki. The brake discs on the Hero Xtreme 250R are the largest among the three as well, which should provide it with superior stopping power.

Price Hero Xtreme 250R Bajaj Dominar 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Ex-showroom Rs 1.80 lakh Rs 1.86 lakh Rs 1.81 lakh; (Ride Connect: Rs 1.98 lakh)

The price is where the Hero Xtreme 250R knocks it out of the park, with it costing less than the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250, while being a significantly more potent machine, at least on paper. It looks like this might be the ticket to Hero recreating the CBZ magic once again.

