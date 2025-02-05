Bike India

Spec Comparo: Hero Xtreme 250R vs Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

The newly-launched Hero Xtreme 250R debuts a brand new 250-cc, liquid-cooled engine from Hero MotoCorp, which is set to be added to the Karizma XMR 250 as well in the near future. However, when the bike maker unveiled the price of the Hero Xtreme 250R at the Bharat Mobility Expo this year, they shocked the populace as the figure was much lower than the competition, or one could see it this way: the price-to-performance ratio is much better than what the competition offers. Whichever way one may slice it, the fact remains that the Hero Xtreme 250R is one value-for-money package. We chose two other bikes to compare it with in that regard, the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250, to see what sets the Hero Xtreme 250R apart.

PowertrainHero Xtreme 250RBajaj Dominar 250Suzuki Gixxer 250
TypeLiquid-cooled, single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, single-cylinderOil-cooled, single-cylinder
Capacity249.03 cc248.77 cc249 cc
Power30 hp @ 9250 rpm27 hp @ 8500 rpm26.5 hp @ 9300 rpm
Torque25 Nm @ 7250 rpm23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission6-speed6-speed6-speed

The Hero Xtreme 250R and the Bajaj Dominar get liquid-cooled mills whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 employs a fin-less casting with oil-jacket cooling, which makes the Suzuki not air/oil-cooled but just oil-cooled, an unconventional choice. It also means that the Suzuki is the least potent in this trio, and the Hero has a significant power advantage over the Bajaj as well.

DimensionsHero Xtreme 250RBajaj Dominar 250Suzuki Gixxer 250
Kerb weight168 kg180 kg156 kg
Seat height806 mm800 mm800 mm
Wheelbase1357 mm1453 mm1340 mm
Ground clearance167 mm157 mm165 mm
Fuel capacity11.5 litres13 litres12 litres

When it comes to the dimensions, the Hero Xtreme 250R sits in the middle. It manages to have the best ground clearance of the trio, at the cost of the tallest seat height. The wheelbase, once again, is in the middle. This means while the power-to-weight ratio of the Hero Xtreme 250R is much better than the other two, handling should be quite neutral. The fuel tank capacity doesn’t feel touring-friendly though, with just 11.5 litres, but we will have to see what the real world fuel economy is like.

Suspension, brakes and tyresHero Xtreme 250RBajaj Dominar 250Suzuki Gixxer 250
Front suspension43 mm, USD fork37 mm, USD forkTelescopic fork
Rear suspensionPreload-adjustable monoshockPreload-adjustable monoshockPreload-adjustable monoshock
Front Brake320 mm, disc300 mm, disc300 mm, disc
Rear Brake230 mm, disc230 mm, disc220 mm, disc
Front Tyre110/70 R17110/70 R17110/70 R17
Rear Tyre150/60 R17130/70 R17150/60 R17

While the tyres are identical to that of the Suzuki, the Hero Xtreme 250R has more power to contend with. Therefore, Hero have given it a beefy 43-mm USD fork which, on paper, is superior to the 37-mm USDs on the Bajaj and the telescopic unit on the Suzuki. The brake discs on the Hero Xtreme 250R are the largest among the three as well, which should provide it with superior stopping power.

PriceHero Xtreme 250RBajaj Dominar 250Suzuki Gixxer 250
Ex-showroomRs 1.80 lakhRs 1.86 lakhRs 1.81 lakh; (Ride Connect: Rs 1.98 lakh)

The price is where the Hero Xtreme 250R knocks it out of the park, with it costing less than the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250, while being a significantly more potent machine, at least on paper. It looks like this might be the ticket to Hero recreating the CBZ magic once again.

