Spec Comparo: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z v Rivals

Having trouble to finding sporty, naked motorcycle under 400 cc? Here we have the full specification comparison of some contenders in this space.
Below are the detailed head-to-head specs for five motorcycles:
|Motorcycle
|Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
|KTM 390 Duke
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Triumph Speed 400
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹ 1.85 lakh
|₹ 3.11 lakh
|₹ 2.64 lakh
|₹ 2.92 lakh
|₹ 2.34 lakh
|Engine
|Four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Displacement
|373.3 cc
|399 cc
|312.2 cc
|399 cc
|398.15 cc
|Cooling
|Liquid-cooled
|Liquid-cooled
|Liquid-cooled
|Liquid-cooled
|Liquid-cooled
|Power (hp)
|40 hp @ 8500 rpm
|46 hp @ 8500 rpm
|35.6 hp @ 9700 rpm
|46 hp @ 8500 rpm
|40 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Torque (Nm)
|35 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|28.7 Nm @ 6600 rpm
|38 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Gearbox
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
|Six-speed
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The newly-launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the most affordable naked bike in the 400-cc segment. It is powered by a 373-cc. liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a six-speed transmission. Features on offer include ride-by-wire electronic throttle, four ride modes, lightning bolt DRL, floating panels and a sporty under-belly exhaust. The all-new Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new console also allows the rider access to features including music controls and turn-by-turn navigation.
KTM 390 Duke
The third-gen KTM 390 Duke is the most expensive bike in the 400-cc segment, priced at Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 399-cc engine which is shared with Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. The styling has been inspired by their flagship 1290 Super Duke and now it gets a 15-litre fuel tank. The brand-new 390 Duke gets a WP Apex adjustable upside-down fork in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The updated motor in the third-gen 390 Duke develops 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm, making it the most powerful 390 Duke yet.
TVS Apache RTR 310
The RTR 310 is a potent package that offers rapid acceleration and several customization choices. It is also well-equipped and easy to handle. Prices for the Apache RTR 310 range from Rs 2.43 lakh to Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the version and colour scheme.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Thanks to its powerful motor and chassis from the 390 Duke, the Svartpilen 401, which is sold for Rs 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), is an incredibly capable motorcycle. For someone who does not want anything as sporty as the 390 Duke, it works out to be a great substitute and a rider would also save about Rs 20,000. A niche market will find the design language attractive.
Triumph Speed 400
With good appearance, a powerful engine, and great handling, it would be difficult to pinpoint a single factor that contributed to the Speed 400’s popularity. The Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), is excellent value on paper. More than 10,000 people booked the motorcycle without even riding it and most ended up purchasing it too. Triumph and Bajaj have created an addictive motorcycle that looks the part, rides well, and is reasonably priced.
Hero Mavrick 440
Despite not belonging to this group, the Hero Mavrick has to make an appearance here because it is the most affordable 440-cc motorcycle on offer in India. Pricing starts from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it shares its engine with the Harley-Davidson X440. This one is best described as a simple machine that offers touring ability along with the attributes needed for an everyday machine.
Story: Ajay Sujay Hanje
