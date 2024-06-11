Spec Comparo: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z v Rivals

Bike India

Having trouble to finding sporty, naked motorcycle under 400 cc? Here we have the full specification comparison of some contenders in this space.

Below are the detailed head-to-head specs for five motorcycles:

MotorcycleBajaj Pulsar NS400ZKTM 390 DukeTVS Apache RTR 310Husqvarna Svartpilen 401Triumph Speed 400
Price (ex-showroom)₹ 1.85 lakh₹ 3.11 lakh₹ 2.64 lakh₹ 2.92 lakh₹ 2.34 lakh
EngineFour-valve, DOHC, single-cylinderFour-valve, DOHC, single-cylinderFour-valve, DOHC, single-cylinderFour-valve, DOHC, single-cylinderFour-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Displacement373.3 cc399 cc312.2 cc399 cc398.15 cc
CoolingLiquid-cooledLiquid-cooledLiquid-cooledLiquid-cooledLiquid-cooled
Power (hp)40 hp @ 8500 rpm46 hp @ 8500 rpm35.6 hp @ 9700 rpm46 hp @ 8500 rpm40 hp @ 8000 rpm
Torque (Nm)35 Nm @ 7000 rpm39 Nm @ 6500 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6600 rpm38 Nm @ 6500 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
GearboxSix-speedSix-speedSix-speedSix-speedSix-speed

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The newly-launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the most affordable naked bike in the 400-cc segment. It is powered by a 373-cc. liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a six-speed transmission. Features on offer include ride-by-wire electronic throttle, four ride modes, lightning bolt DRL, floating panels and a sporty under-belly exhaust. The all-new Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new console also allows the rider access to features including music controls and turn-by-turn navigation.

KTM 390 Duke

The third-gen KTM 390 Duke is the most expensive bike in the 400-cc segment, priced at Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 399-cc engine which is shared with Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. The styling has been inspired by their flagship 1290 Super Duke and now it gets a 15-litre fuel tank. The brand-new 390 Duke gets a WP Apex adjustable upside-down fork in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The updated motor in the third-gen 390 Duke develops 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm, making it the most powerful 390 Duke yet.

TVS Apache RTR 310

The RTR 310 is a potent package that offers rapid acceleration and several customization choices. It is also well-equipped and easy to handle. Prices for the Apache RTR 310 range from Rs 2.43 lakh to Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the version and colour scheme.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Thanks to its powerful motor and chassis from the 390 Duke, the Svartpilen 401, which is sold for Rs 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), is an incredibly capable motorcycle. For someone who does not want anything as sporty as the 390 Duke, it works out to be a great substitute and a rider would also save about Rs 20,000. A niche market will find the design language attractive.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 WEB 17

Triumph Speed 400

With good appearance, a powerful engine, and great handling, it would be difficult to pinpoint a single factor that contributed to the Speed 400’s popularity. The Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), is excellent value on paper. More than 10,000 people booked the motorcycle without even riding it and most ended up purchasing it too. Triumph and Bajaj have created an addictive motorcycle that looks the part, rides well, and is reasonably priced.

MotorcycleBajaj Pulsar NS400ZKTM 390 Duke TVS Apache RTR 310Husqvarna Svartpilen 401Triumph Speed 400
FramePerimeterTrellis Trellis TrellisTubular steel
Weight (kg)178168.3169 171176
Front suspension43-mm USD fork43-mm adjustable USD fork41-mm USD fork43-mm WP APEX USD fork43-mm USD fork
Rear suspensionMonoshock with preload adjustmentAdjustable WP APEX monoshockMonoshock with preload adjustmentAdjustable WP APEX monoshockMonoshock with preload adjustment
Front brake320-mm disc320-mm disc 300-mm disc320-mm disc300-mm disc
Front brake240-mm disc 240-mm disc 240-mm disc240-mm disc230-mm disc
Front tyre110/70-17110/70 R17110/70 R17110/70 R17110/70 R17
Rear tyre140/70 R17150/60 R17150/60 R17150/60 R17150/60 R17
Tank (litres)1215111313

Hero Mavrick 440

Despite not belonging to this group, the Hero Mavrick has to make an appearance here because it is the most affordable 440-cc motorcycle on offer in India. Pricing starts from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it shares its engine with the Harley-Davidson X440. This one is best described as a simple machine that offers touring ability along with the attributes needed for an everyday machine.

Story: Ajay Sujay Hanje

