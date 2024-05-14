Spec Comparo: Ather Rizta S, TVS iQube 09, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak Urbane, Vida V1 Plus

Ather’s first electric scooter, the Ather 450S, was aimed squarely at the enthusiasts, but that is always a small slice of the pie. The volume market in scooters is in the family scooter segment. So, Ather’s newest model, the Ather Rizta is targeted for this customer demographic. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals in the market:

Scooter Ather Rizta S TVS iQube 09 Ola S1 Air Bajaj Chetak Urbane Vida V1 Plus Claimed Range 123 km 75 km 151 km 113 km 100 km Battery Capacity 2.9 kWh 2.2 kWh 3 kWh 2.9 kWh 3.44 kWh Charging Time (0-80%) 6:40 hrs 2:00 hrs 5:00 hrs 4:50 hrs 5:15 hrs Charger 350 W 950 W 750 W 650 W NA Boot Space 34 litres 30 litres 34 litres 18.5 litres 26 litres

The Ather Rizta offers the second longest range among its rivals, outdone only by the Ola S1 Air. The TVS iQube 09, though it has a smaller battery and consequently a shorter range, also has the most potent charger and quickest charging time, which should make up for it. Ather offer a more powerful 750 W charger, however, it is only available as an option on the top model. The Ather Rizta ties with the Ola S1 Air for the largest boot space, but Ather offer a “frunk” as an accessory, which can add another 22 litres of storage.

Scooter Ather Rizta S TVS iQube 09 Ola S1 Air Bajaj Chetak Urbane Vida V1 Plus Motor Mounting Mid Hub Hub Hub Hub Power 4.3 kW 4.4 kW 6 kW 3.2 kW 6 kW Torque 22 Nm 33 Nm NA 22.7 Nm 25 Nm 0-40 km/h 4.7 sec 4.2 sec 3.3 sec NA 3.4 sec Top Speed 80 km/h 75 km/h 90 km/h 63 km/h 80 km/h

On paper, the Ather Rizta is the slowest among the scooters here in terms of acceleration. However, its top speed places it in the middle of the pack. While performance is mostly a secondary concern for family scooter buyers, it is still a consideration, and the Ather Rizta is a modest performer in that area. The Ola S1 Air blows the competition out of the water here with the quickest acceleration and the fastest top speed.

Scooter Ather Rizta S TVS iQube 09 Ola S1 Air Bajaj Chetak Urbane Vida V1 Plus Weight 119 kg 115 kg 108 kg 131 kg 124 kg Front Brake 200 mm disc 220 mm disc drum disc disc Rear Brake 130 mm drum 130 mm drum drum drum drum Front Tyre 90/90-12 90/90-12 110/70-12 90/90-12 90/90-12 Rear Tyre 100/80-12 90/90-12 110/70-12 90/90-12 100/80-12

The Ola is the lightest of the lot but the Ather does not have too much weight.. The Ola only offers drum brakes front and rear, and that is slightly concerning considering the performance on tap, so the front disc brake offered by every other scooter here should provide peace of mind.

Scooter Ather Rizta S TVS iQube 09 Ola S1 Air Bajaj Chetak Urbane Vida V1 Plus Ex-showroom Price Rs 1.10 Lakh Rs 1.17 Lakh Rs 1.05 Lakh Rs 1.23 Lakh Rs 1.19 Lakh

The Ather Rizta is the second-most affordable scooter here, with the rest of the competition costing quite a bit more. The Ola is marginally cheaper, but unlike the Ather, it was designed to be both a performance scooter and a family hauler, so the targeted engineering of the Rizta makes it a more competent option for a family scooter compared to the Ola, and offer better value-for-money than the rest.

Of course, this is just a comparison of the Rizta’s specifications against its rivals. We will be riding the Rizta soon to bring you a comprehensive review.