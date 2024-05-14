Bike India

Spec Comparo: Ather Rizta S, TVS iQube 09, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak Urbane, Vida V1 Plus

Ather’s first electric scooter, the Ather 450S, was aimed squarely at the enthusiasts, but that is always a small slice of the pie. The volume market in scooters is in the family scooter segment. So, Ather’s newest model, the Ather Rizta is targeted for this customer demographic. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals in the market:

ScooterAther Rizta STVS iQube 09Ola S1 AirBajaj Chetak UrbaneVida V1 Plus
Claimed Range123 km75 km151 km113 km100 km
Battery Capacity2.9 kWh2.2 kWh3 kWh2.9 kWh3.44 kWh
Charging Time (0-80%)6:40 hrs2:00 hrs5:00 hrs4:50 hrs5:15 hrs
Charger350 W950 W750 W650 WNA
Boot Space34 litres30 litres34 litres18.5 litres26 litres

The Ather Rizta offers the second longest range among its rivals, outdone only by the Ola S1 Air. The TVS iQube 09, though it has a smaller battery and consequently a shorter range, also has the most potent charger and quickest charging time, which should make up for it. Ather offer a more powerful 750 W charger, however, it is only available as an option on the top model. The Ather Rizta ties with the Ola S1 Air for the largest boot space, but Ather offer a “frunk” as an accessory, which can add another 22 litres of storage.

ScooterAther Rizta STVS iQube 09Ola S1 AirBajaj Chetak UrbaneVida V1 Plus
Motor MountingMidHubHubHubHub
Power4.3 kW4.4 kW6 kW3.2 kW6 kW
Torque22 Nm33 NmNA22.7 Nm25 Nm
0-40 km/h4.7 sec4.2 sec3.3 secNA3.4 sec
Top Speed80 km/h75 km/h90 km/h63 km/h80 km/h

On paper, the Ather Rizta is the slowest among the scooters here in terms of acceleration. However, its top speed places it in the middle of the pack. While performance is mostly a secondary concern for family scooter buyers, it is still a consideration, and the Ather Rizta is a modest performer in that area. The Ola S1 Air blows the competition out of the water here with the quickest acceleration and the fastest top speed.

ScooterAther Rizta STVS iQube 09Ola S1 AirBajaj Chetak UrbaneVida V1 Plus
Weight119 kg115 kg108 kg131 kg124 kg
Front Brake200 mm disc220 mm discdrumdiscdisc
Rear Brake130 mm drum130 mm drumdrumdrumdrum
Front Tyre90/90-1290/90-12110/70-1290/90-1290/90-12
Rear Tyre100/80-1290/90-12110/70-1290/90-12100/80-12

The Ola is the lightest of the lot but the Ather does not have too much weight.. The Ola only offers drum brakes front and rear, and that is slightly concerning considering the performance on tap, so the front disc brake offered by every other scooter here should provide peace of mind.

ScooterAther Rizta STVS iQube 09Ola S1 AirBajaj Chetak UrbaneVida V1 Plus
Ex-showroom PriceRs 1.10 LakhRs 1.17 LakhRs 1.05 LakhRs 1.23 LakhRs 1.19 Lakh

The Ather Rizta is the second-most affordable scooter here, with the rest of the competition costing quite a bit more. The Ola is marginally cheaper, but unlike the Ather, it was designed to be both a performance scooter and a family hauler, so the targeted engineering of the Rizta makes it a more competent option for a family scooter compared to the Ola, and offer better value-for-money than the rest.

Of course, this is just a comparison of the Rizta’s specifications against its rivals. We will be riding the Rizta soon to bring you a comprehensive review.

