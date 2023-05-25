Simple One Launched in India

Simple Energy have finally launched the One electric scooter. With prices ranging from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the Simple One aims to make a mark in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Underneath its stylish exterior, the Simple One uses a five-kWh battery pack that works in conjunction with an eight-kW (11.6 hp) permanent magnet synchronous motor. This belt-driven motor generates an impressive peak torque of 72 Nm. The scooter offers two battery options: a fixed 3.5-kWh battery embedded in the floor, and a removable 1.5-kWh battery that can be charged separately. To ensure utmost safety, the battery features a seven-layer protection system, along with a battery management system (BMS) that has been developed in house.

The Simple One boasts an impressive range of 212 km on a single charge. Charging the scooter from 0 to 80 per cent takes approximately five hours and 54 minutes using a 750-watt home charger. Additionally, the Simple One supports fast charging and is capable of adding 1.5 km of range per minute.





When it comes to performance, the Simple One showcases its agility with a sprint from 0-40 km/h in just 2.77 seconds. The scooter reaches a top speed of 105 km/h and riders can choose from four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic.

The Simple One is equipped with a seven-inch LCD instrument console, featuring the user-friendly Android OS. This console provides riders with essential information such as ride statistics, state of charge, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G connectivity, OTA updates, on-board maps and navigation, document storage, connected mobile app and more.





Designed for both style and performance, the Simple One rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, offering stability and grip on various road surfaces. The scooter features a combi-brake system for efficient braking, comprising a triple-piston caliper, 200-mm disc at the front and a single-piston, 190-mm single disc at the rear, which also incorporates regenerative braking. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic front fork and a monoshock unit at the rear. With a seat height of 796 mm and a generous under-seat storage capacity of 30 litres, the Simple One provides practicality along with performance.





The Simple One is available in an array of six colours: Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White, and Azure Blue, along with the new dual-tone additions, Brazen X and Light X. Customers in Bengaluru can expect deliveries of the Simple One to commence on June 6, 2023.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap