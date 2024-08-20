Royal Enfield Unlimit Adventure Announced with C.L.A.W. Global

The Royal Enfield Unlimit, a first-of-its-kind initiative, will see participants undergo adventure training with special forces veterans.

Royal Enfield have announced a plan to team up with C.L.A.W. Global, a team of Special Forces veterans and multidisciplinary specialists, for a new kind of ride event called the “Royal Enfield Unlimit.” Royal Enfield had a long association with the armed forces, so this announcement is a natural progression of that association. The Royal Enfield Unlimit event will be an adventure and training initiative focused on building the mindset and skill set needed for adventure. Naturally, the location of this epic event is in the Himalayas, the spiritual home of Royal Enfield.

The initial phase of the Royal Enfield Unlimit adventure was a seven-day expedition to Nanda Devi Sanctuary in Uttarakhand, located next to the three-way border between India, China, and Nepal. Participants included Special Forces veterans, differently abled adventure enthusiasts, civilian adventurers, and C.L.A.W. members. The ride was conducted on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

This event included not just motorcycle riding though, as participants also engaged in rock climbing, white-water rafting and trekking. The Royal Enfield Unlimit participants also underwent training in “Life Skills” such as survival, self-defence, emergency first-aid, navigation and search and rescue.

Pre-application forms for the Royal Enfield Unlimit are now open to the public. They may be accessed via the link in the bio of the Royal Enfield Instagram page. A rigorous on-ground selection process will begin in September 2024, and the event is expected to commence on 15 September 2024.