Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been launched with prices starting from Rs 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Showcased in Goa at the Motoverse 2023, Royal Enfield opened bookings for the Shotgun then, and now, following the launch, the bikes will arrive in stores from 15 February 2024. Test rides and deliveries of the new bike are set to begin from March 2024.

Commenting on the launch of the motorcycle, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Shotgun 650 is a symbol of the united pulse of the custom community, and an ode to the longstanding tradition of customising Royal Enfield motorcycles. After the overwhelming response for Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition, we are excited to finally make the production version available for the riding community across the world and can’t wait to see how our riders infuse their unique styles into this exceptional motorcycle”.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is inspired by the SG650 concept that was showcased at EICMA 2021 and is now available in four colours, the Sheet Metal Grey, Plasma Blue, Drill Green and Stencil White. The Shotgun 650 comes equipped with an LED headlamp, a neo-modern nacelle, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, that comes with a navigation system. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 also has the newly launched Royal Enfield Wingman – a new, in-app feature that keeps you updated on the motorcycle’s live location, fuel and engine oil levels, service reminders and such features. It also features a USB charging port for device charging.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is ergonomically optimised as well, with mid-set foot pegs, a 795-mm seat height, a new handlebar position, and a floating single seat. For suspension, the Shotgun 650 is equipped with a 43-mm Separate Function Big Piston Showa fork at the front, with twin-tube five-step preload adjustable units at the rear. The Shotgun 650 has a 1,465-mm wheelbase and is equipped with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless tyres, combined with 320-mm discs at front and 300-mm disc at rear. The Shotgun has a 13.8-litre fuel tank and weighs 240 kilograms (wet).

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comes with the same powertrain that is on the Super Meteor 650. The 648-cc, parallel-twin, SOHC, air-and-oil-cooled motor makes 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm and is coupled with a six-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Custom Shed variant with the Sheet Metal Grey colour is priced at Rs 3.59 lakh, followed by the two Custom Pro variants in Plasma Blue and Drill Green colours, both priced at Rs 3.70 lakh. Lastly, the Custom Special variant with the Stencil White colour tops the range at Rs 3.73 lakh, all ex-showroom.