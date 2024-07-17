Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched; Prices Start from Rs 2.39 lakh

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is here and it is the second bike based on Royal Enfield’s new 450-cc, liquid-cooled platform.

The much-anticipated street bike based on the new Sherpa 450 engine, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been launched in Barcelona. The price of the motorcycle starts at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, which comes with a regular, analogue instrument pod with a digital readout (the Tripper navigation pod is optional), like most of Royal Enfield’s recent models. The higher trims offer the same circular TFT display found in the new Himalayan.

The Guerrilla 450 is available in five colours spread over three trims—Analog, Dash and Flash. They are priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.54 lakh respectively. The Analog model comes in two colours, Smoke and Playa Black, the Dash comes in Playa Black and Gold Dip, while the top-shelf Flash model comes in Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon. It comes with all-LED lighting as is the norm these days. As it is based on the same platform as the new Himalayan, the Guerrilla sports the same tubular steel frame with the engine as a stressed member.

This motorcycle also gets Showa suspension but one of the major changes is the conventional telescopic fork instead of the USD fork found in the Himalayan. The suspension has 140 mm travel at the front and 150 mm travel at the rear. The rear suspension is a linkage-operated monoshock which is similar to the Himalayan. However, the ADV’s suspension travel is predictably superior; 200-mm travel front and rear. The Guerrilla has a steeper rake angle than the Himalayan and they have modified the swingarm to reduce the wheelbase.

Another major change are the tyres and wheels. It has lighter alloy wheels, which come shod with tubeless tyres. The tyre sizes are 120/70 R17 at the front and 160/60 R17 at the rear. Some people expected this bike to have a 19-inch front wheel, but it has a street-oriented 17-inch front and rear wheel setup. That being said, the tyres themselves are bespoke dual-sport Ceat Gripp XL Rad Steel radial units.

There are no changes to the engine, and it pumps out the same 40 hp and 40 Nm at 8,000 rpm and 5,500 rpm respectively. It is quite a bit lighter than the Himalayan though, as the kerb weight is now 185 kg as compared to the 196 kg of the new Himalayan. This, coupled with the mostly-accessible 780-mm seat height, should make the Guerrilla 450 more appealing to a broader audience.

Our review is embargoed till 10 am on 27 July 2024, so stay tuned to know our opinion on one of the most exciting motorcycles to come from Royal Enfield in recent times.