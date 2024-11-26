Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 was launched at Motoverse 2024 from Rs 2.35 lakh going up to Rs 2.38 lakh; prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield have launched a rather unique spin of their J-platform Classic 350 motorcycle, dubbed the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350. Prices start from Rs 2.35 lakh and go up to Rs 2.38 lakh, depending on the colour—the higher price is for the bikes with colour-matched rims. The bikemaker claims that the Goan Classic 350 was created by drawing inspiration from the 70s and 80s motorcycling culture of Goa, which was heavily influenced by the SoCal Custom Culture of 50s and 60s. Eye-popping colours were the norm rather than exception, and the Goan Classic 350 has four of these to choose from.

All the colours have intricate details, which gives the motorcycle an art-house vibe. There are other visual differences as well, such as the chopped-up fenders, further reinforcing the theme of a laid-back bobber. The seat is mounted lower as well, with a 750-mm seat height that should enable shorter riders an easy reach to the ground (for reference, the Classic 350 has a seat height of 805 mm).

Royal Enfield bestowed the Goan Classic 350 with ape-hanger handlebars, which ties in with the relaxed time period they are trying to evoque with this motorcycle. However, there are some functional changes as well blended in nicely with the distinct aesthetics of the motorcycle. The Goan Classic 350 gets edge-laced wire-spoke alloy rims with whitewall tubeless tyres from CEAT. The lighting is LED all around.. The wheel sizes are different as well, with a 16-inch rear and a 19-inch front.

In terms of features, the speedo has a multi-function LCD just below it complete with a gear position indicator. The aluminium switch cubes and neatly integrated Tripper navigation pod round up the cockpit. The levers are adjustable as well, and Royal Enfield did add a USB charging port on the Goan Classic 350.

The engine in the Goan Classic 350 is the familiar 349-cc, air-cooled, single, developing 20.5 hp and 27 Nm, figures that are identical to the regular Classic 350. All of these changes make it 2 kg heavier than the regular Classic 350, with the Goan Classic 350 tipping the scales at 197 kg.

Manufacturers generally don’t offer custom-style motorcycles from the factory, but there have been a few notable exceptions in the long run of motorcycles throughout history, and the Goan Classic 350 seems to be one of those exceptions. There is nothing in the Indian, or for that matter, the International markets that can quite challenge the Goan Classic 350 pound for pound on what it offers, and that alone should justify the existence of this motorcycle.