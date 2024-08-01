Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty Announced

Royal Enfield have become the first Indian motorcycle manufacturer to offer a global warranty, called the ‘Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty Programme’.

Royal Enfield have a presence throughout the world, with their operations spanning 70 countries, with a footprint in nearly 2,500 cities via 3,000-plus touchpoints. Furthermore, Royal Enfield riders are known to embark on international trips, sometimes encompassing the entire planet. So it makes sense that Royal Enfield are offering a global warranty programme, called the Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty. This warranty is offered at absolutely no additional cost, very commendable.

The Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty is applicable to every single Royal Enfield motorcycle that is currently under warranty, and all subsequent new bikes sold hereafter. All such motorcycles can claim warranty services when ridden in a different country than its country of registration. However, motorcycles exported from one country to another under personal imports are excluded from the scope of the warranty.

Just like standard warranty, the Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty also requires riders to diligently follow periodic maintenance services as per the schedule in the owner’s manual, and of course, these periodic services need to be completed from a Royal Enfield Authorised Dealer workshop/Service Centre. On the Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty website, riders can fill up a webform which gives them the ability to upload their tour plans, thus keeping Royal Enfield apprised of the situation and enabling them to provide uninterrupted support to the riders.

Royal Enfield’s three manufacturing facilities are all located around Chennai, and these are located in Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam Industrial Corridor, Oragadam and SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal. Apart from this, Royal Enfield just opened their fifth CKD assembly facility in Nepal, which is capable of completing the final assembly of the motorcycles from the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits prepared in Chennai. The other four CKD assembly facilities are located in Brazil, Thailand, Colombia and Argentina.

Royal Enfield’s current model line-up can be classified into a few different platforms, the primary ones being the 350-cc, air-cooled line, the 650-cc, air-oil-cooled, twin-cylinder line, and the 450-cc liquid-cooled line. The 410-cc, air-cooled engine is only available in the Scram 411, and it looks like no further development is being done on this platform. They currently have four 350-cc bikes, four 650-cc bikes, two 450-cc bikes and one 410-cc bike for sale, totalling to 11 different models.

Some of the upcoming motorcycles Royal Enfield are working on include the Bullet 650 and the Scrambler 650, both of which have been caught testing.