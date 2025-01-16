Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling Imagines Biking in the Far Future

In its fourth season, Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling saw a 19 per cent increase in global reach and 48 per cent increase in participation.

Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4 has ended. This season saw record outreach and participation increase—a 19 per cent increase in outreach and a whopping 48 per cent increase in participation. The theme of Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4 was “Y3K,” where the artists had to imagine what motorcycling would look like in the 31st century, where it has transcended the earth and found home among the stars of the galaxies.

Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4 also expanded its borders, which apart from Indian artists, saw participation from artists located in diverse places such as Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. The artists had four different categories to compete in—Gen AI, Digital Art, Handcrafted, and Comic Art—each offering a unique perspective. Artists sought to capture the timeless spirit of exploration on motorcycles and humanity’s connection with technology.

More than 42,000 entries were submitted to Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4 and the hashtag #WelcomeToY3K was trending at number 6 on X (Twitter). Apart from the global and regional juries, this year’s winners were also selected through social polls at national and regional levels, thus allowing inputs from the global creative community.

Without further ado, the winners of Royal Enfield #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4 are:

Best Digital Art | Amit Kumar (India)

Best Handcrafted Art | Liju KV (India)

Best Gen-AI art | Rajesh Tandi (India)

Best Comic Art | Kaushik Ravi Shayam (India)

Most Popular Art | Barik Khan (India)

Best APAC Region | Veerachai Duangpla (Thailand)

Best LATAM Region | Rubiao Cozer (Brazil)