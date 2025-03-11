Raptee.HV T30 Receives ARAI Certification and 8,000+ Registrations

The Raptee.HV T30 is Raptee.HV’s debut motorcycle. It launched on 14 October 2024 and received more than 8,000 registrations all over India which met the motorcycle’s first year sales plan of US$25 million (Rs 217 crore approx).

Raptee.HV are the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturers to design and develop a patented high-voltage powertrain for their electric motorcycle which is used globally by electric cars. They say they are the only EV OEM to receive non-dilutive funding from ARAI for development of this powertrain. The T30 comes with an eight-year warranty as well as compatibility with DC fast-chargers.

The company will start deliveries of their T30 electric bike in Chennai and Bangalore from Q1 of 2025 onwards. They have also filed a total of 156 patents till date around their high-voltage powertrain and design.

Raptee.HV closed their last round of funding in October 2023 and will potentially be looking to raise an additional US$ 19 million (Rs 165 crore approx) to speed-up their expansion plans.

On the 11 March 2025, Raptee.HV announced that their motorcycle, the T30, has received ARAI certification, making it the only EV two-wheeler in India compatible with electric cars’ CCS2 DC fast-charging standards.

Dinesh Arjun, CEO and Co-founder of Raptee.HV, says that they believe the entire motorcycle ecosystem will inevitably transition to high-voltage and that while it took them six years to build the HV architecture for their first motorcycle, they now have platforms in place to roll-out a new bike every 12 months.

The Raptee.HV T30 claims to have an estimated IDC range of 200 km with a 15-minute charge being able to give you 50-km range. It has a claimed 0-60 km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a claimed top-speed of 135 km/h. There are two variants, the standard and the Sport, with prices starting at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and a booking amount of Rs 1,000.

