Raptee.HV T 30 Launched: India’s First-ever Electric Motorcycle with CCS2 Charging

The Raptee.HV T 30 uses a high voltage system architecture that grants it the capability to utilise CCS2 fast chargers, previously only usable by four-wheelers.

The Raptee.HV T 30 is the first-ever Indian electric motorcycle which is compatible with CCS2 charging, a widespread charging standard that was originally for electric cars. This enables the T 30 to take advantage of more than 13,000 CCS2 charging stations dotted across the country. The price of the Raptee.HV T 30 is Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer claims that the Raptee.HV T 30 has performance comparable to motorcycles in the 250 cc to 300 cc displacement range, and the price is also in the same league as the motorcycles in that segment.

The system voltage of the Raptee.HV T 30 is 240V. The claimed range of the Raptee.HV T 30 is 200 km on a single charger as per the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC). The company claims the real-world range of the Raptee.HV T 30 is closer to 150 km. The battery is IP67-rated and has a capacity of 5.4 kWh. The battery takes 36 minutes to charge at public charging stations for a 20-80 per cent SOC, while the same takes one hour at a domestic outlet. The charger is onboard.

The motor on the Raptee.HV T 30 develops 22 kW and 70 Nm, which is fed to the rear wheel via a belt drive. The 0-60 km/h acceleration takes 3.5 seconds; the top speed is 135 km/h. The kerb weight is 177 kg. The ground clearance stands at 161 mm, while the seat height is an approachable 790 mm. It has a USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, and rides on 110- and 150-section tyres, front and rear. There’s dual-channel ABS and a seven-inch TFT touchscreen. The battery comes with an 8 years or 80,000 km warranty, whereas the Raptee.HV T 30 itself carries a 3 years or 30,000 km warranty.