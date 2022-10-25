Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ola S1 Air launched at Rs 79,999

by Leave a Comment

Ola Electric launched the S1 Air for Rs 79,999 making it the most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market. Major changes between the outgoing model and the Air remains to be cosmetic differences, the scooter gets a dual-tone colour scheme, tubular metal grab rail, standard telescopic fork up front and a dual shock at the rear.

Under the skin, the scooter houses a 2.5Kwh battery unit that delivers a claimed ARAI figure of 101 Km and weighs 99 kgs, it has a 4.5kW hub motor with a top speed capped at 90 km/h. The storage space under the seat is 34-litres. When compared to the siblings, the S1 gets a 3Kwh battery unit and the S1 Pro comes with a 4Kwh unit. The 0-40 dash is also slower when compared to the S1 and the Pro. Storage space as well comes up short.

In terms of features, the Air comes with Reverse mode, Ride modes, Ride profiles, in-built speakers, seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and music and call management buttons. The scooter can booked on the company’s website for Rs 999, payment window will be open by the first week of Februrary 2023 and deliveries are expected by April 2023.

s.soman@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sumesh Soman – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

TVS Raider Connected Variant Launched
India Bike Week Back in Goa After Three Years
Firing on No Cylinders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap