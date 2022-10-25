Ola S1 Air launched at Rs 79,999

Ola Electric launched the S1 Air for Rs 79,999 making it the most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market. Major changes between the outgoing model and the Air remains to be cosmetic differences, the scooter gets a dual-tone colour scheme, tubular metal grab rail, standard telescopic fork up front and a dual shock at the rear.

Under the skin, the scooter houses a 2.5Kwh battery unit that delivers a claimed ARAI figure of 101 Km and weighs 99 kgs, it has a 4.5kW hub motor with a top speed capped at 90 km/h. The storage space under the seat is 34-litres. When compared to the siblings, the S1 gets a 3Kwh battery unit and the S1 Pro comes with a 4Kwh unit. The 0-40 dash is also slower when compared to the S1 and the Pro. Storage space as well comes up short.





In terms of features, the Air comes with Reverse mode, Ride modes, Ride profiles, in-built speakers, seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and music and call management buttons. The scooter can booked on the company’s website for Rs 999, payment window will be open by the first week of Februrary 2023 and deliveries are expected by April 2023.