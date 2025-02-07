Bike India

Ola Roadster X Series of Electric Motorcycles Launched

The Ola Roadster X series of electric motorcycles has been launched with prices starting from Rs 74,999 and going up to Rs 1.55 lakh, (all introductory, ex-showroom).

The Ola Roadster X series of motorcycles were previously showcased at the Ola Creator’s Day event “Sankalp 2024” back in August 2024 and, finally, the specs and prices of these new electric motorcycles have been revealed. Available in two different trim levels, the range spans a total of five motorcycles. Here are the prices:

RangeBattery capacityEx-showroom price
Ola Roadster X2.5 kWhRs 74,999
Ola Roadster X3.5 kWhRs 84,999
Ola Roadster X4.5 kWhRs 94,999
Ola Roadster X+4.5 kWhRs 1.05 lakh
Ola Roadster X+9.1 kWhRs 1.55 lakh

Ola Roadster X:

The Ola Roadster X is powered by a 7.0-kW (9.5-hp) mid-drive motor, with three different battery capacities—2.5, 3.5 or 4.5 kWh. The claimed IDC-rated ranges for these motorcycles are 140 km, 196 km and 252 km respectively. The 2.5-kWh variant has a claimed 0-40 km/h acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 105 km/h, whereas the 3.5-kWh and 4.5-kWh variants have the same 0-40 km/h acceleration time and top speed of 3.1 seconds and 118 km/h respectively. All of the above are what the manufacturer has claimed. The Ola Roadster X comes with a 4.3-inch colour LCD with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports and runs on MoveOS 5. It is offered in five different colour options.

Ola Roadster X+

The Ola Roadster X+ is differentiated from the Roadster X by virtue of its more powerful 11-kW (15-hp) motor which gives it a top speed of 125 km/h and a 0-40 km/h acceleration time of just 2.7 seconds. It gets two different types of battery packs—the 4.5-kWh unit from the top trim of the Ola Roadster X or a gigantic 9.1-kWh unit which utilises the larger 4680 format Bharat Cell technology and boasts an impressive claimed IDC-rated range of 501 km. The 4.5-kWh trim manages 252 km, according to the manufacturer. The same 4.3-inch display does duty here as well, but here the MoveOS 5 offers a wider range of features such as energy insights, advanced regen, cruise control and reverse mode. It comes in the exact same five colours the Ola Roadster X is proffered in.

