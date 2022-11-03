Ola Electric Garner Top EV Sales

Ola Electric have clocked a sales of 20,000 units in the month of October according to the Vahan vehicle registration portal. And it happens to be the highest number of units dispatched by any EV OEM in the country. The company struck its lowest sales in June 2022 at 3426 units.

The EV market is growing at quite the pace! With Hero recently joining the fray with its Veeda brand and OEMs like Eeve also introducing its products, the segment has people spoilt for choice. Strong players like TVS and Bajaj are also competing with these new players. Overall, the EV two-wheeler space is getting a lot of action and for good.

The EV two-wheeler market has grown by 30 per cent, in the month of October, TVS sold 3265 units of iQube, Bajaj clocked a sales of 5205 units of Chetak, Hero Electric garnered a sales of 8348 units, Okinawa sales stand at 11754 units and Ather sold around 6976 units. That makes a total of 28572 units of electric two-wheelers sold in just October barring the Ola sales of 15095 units.

The numbers itself are a testament of the positive customer sentiment towards electric two-wheelers. This is after the far and few thermal runaway incidents reported across the country. For better perspective, the market has clocked its highest EV registrations of 68324 units in the month of October. FADA president Manish Raj Singhania averred that the EV two-wheeler space has rookie players clocking their highest sales while competing with industry veteran OEMs and this atmosphere will only boost the segment to create new benchmarks.



And recently the brand launched the the S1 Air for Rs 79,999 making it the most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.

