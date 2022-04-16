Bike India

Okinawa to Recall 3215 Batteries as a Part of their Power Pack Health Check-up Camps

Okinawa Autotech announced today that they will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect.

Okinawa I-Praise

The recall is part of Okinawa’s comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and will be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric two-wheeler maker is working closely with their dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of Okinawa customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually.

The voluntary campaign is in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety and in the wake of the recent thermal incidents caused by electric scooters in the country. Recently, a container holding 20 Jitendra New EV tech scooters caught fire and not long ago, an Okinawa scooter of a family in Vellore caught fire due to a short circuit and caused two fatalities, and on the following day an Ola e-scooter went up in flames in Pune. This is the second thermal incident related to Okinawa scooters. In the first week of October last year, the video of a charred Okinawa scooter in a garage had surfaced on social media. Fortunately, no casualties were reported at that time.

A possible reason for these incidents could be due to dendrite build-up in the batteries from overcharging, which leads to battery cells bulging, crushing into each other and eventually short circuiting. These recent incidents have come as a wake-up call for e-scooter makers to recall their scooters and work on more sustainable and safer batteries to inspire confidence among buyers.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Email

