Official! IBW 2021 Gets A New Destination

Our country’s biggest biking carnival, India Bike Week (IBW), is back after a sabbatical of two years. This time around it promises to be twice as nice to make up the lost ground.



The seventh edition of India Bike Week will be held between 4-5 December at Aamby Valley, Lonavala in Maharashtra instead of its usual venue in Vagator, Goa. The organisers had to zero in on this beautiful hill destination on the outskirts of Pune because they couldn’t get the necessary permissions for the event in the beach capital of India due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Termed as a “Special Edition” event, the IBW 2021 will be a double whammy for enthusiasts since it is being held immediately after another popular motoring event. After feasting their eyes on India’s fastest cars and bikes during the Valley Run, enthusiasts and attendees have a chance to be part of India’s biggest biking festival.



This year India Bike Week has plenty in store. There’s the Stunt Competition where stunt teams from across the country will battle it out for the much-coveted trophy. As if that wasn’t enough, international stunt athletes will be rewriting physics textbooks and enthralling the crowds with their motorcycle antics.





The IBW Biker’s Mart will be selling riding kits, motorcycle accessories and gear of every shape and size while the RevMoto Stage reverberates with unprecedented live music acts, exciting launches and all of the biker madness!



While the Big Trip tent will host sessions by the giants of the world’s Biking scene – legends who have biked across the world – across the wilds of Afghanistan to Myanmar, from Mongolia round to Patagonia – along with others who have woven two wheels and an engine intrinsically into their lives.



Over 400 Motorcycle Clubs from across the country will descend into Aamby Valley. Engines will howl and tyres will squeal as the country’s biggest and quickest bikes and cars drag race against the clock at The Valley Run happening next door.



On November 7th , bikers can RSVP online at ‘www.indiabikeweek.in’ and the ticket sales will go live on November 17th. Aamby Valley is a popular biking destination for bikers of Pune and Maharashtra so you better get your tickets before it gets sold out completely.