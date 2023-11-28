Odysse Vader Receives ICAT Certification

Indian electric vehicle manufacturer Odysse receive ICAT certification for their much awaited flagship electric bike, the Vader.

Odysse Electric Vehicles, growing electric two-wheeler manufacturer, have announced that their highly anticipated flagship, the Odysse Vader shall hit Indian roads in December 2023. The Odysse Vader electric bike has received certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), passing all the tests including AIS-156 battery testing.

The Odysse Vader is powered by a 3000 Watt electric motor that is IP67 water proof rated. The electric motor has a peak power output of 4.5 kWh and can take the bike to a top speed of 85 km/h along with a driving range of 125 kilometres in a single charge. The Odysse Vader electric bike comes with a kerb weight of 128 kilos.

On the feature list, the Odysse Vader comes with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with bluetooth connectivity, navigation updates, and four switchable riding modes. The Odysse Vader also has an anti-theft lock system. The electric bike is also equipped with Combi Braking System, with a 240mm disc at the front and 220mm disc at the rear. To make charging more efficient, Odysse have used a lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The Odysse Vader’s battery pack will ensure fast charging and will make it highly reliable for daily commuting purposes. The Odysse Vader will be available in 5 colours: fiery red, venom green, misty grey, midnight blue and glossy black.

The delivery of the Odysse Vader electric bikes are scheduled to begin from the 1st of December 2023.

Story: Charan Karthik