Oben Electric Deepens Regional Footprint with 85th National Outlet in Madhya Pradesh

The EV manufacturer continues its push into Tier II markets, targeting 150 touchpoints nationally by March 2026

Oben Electric has marked another milestone in its rapid infrastructure rollout, inaugurating its 85th showroom nationally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The opening underscores a shifting strategy among electric two-wheeler manufacturers to look beyond saturated metro markets and establish footholds in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The Damoh facility was opened in the presence of several local dignitaries, including former Cabinet Minister Jayant Malaiya and Ministers of State Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and Lakhan Patel, signalling significant local political buy-in for electric mobility in the region.

With this latest addition, the Bengaluru-based manufacturer now operates nine showrooms across Madhya Pradesh, with a presence in key hubs like Indore, Jabalpur, and Betul. The company isn’t resting on these numbers – Oben has outlined an ambitious roadmap to scale this regional network to 25 outlets within the state by 2026. On a national level, the brand is pushing to exceed 150 showrooms and service centres by March 2026.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, noted that the expansion is not merely about numbers but about recognizing where the next wave of adoption lies. “Tier II and Tier III markets are emerging as the real growth engines of India’s electric mobility journey,” Agrawal stated, emphasising a strategy to build regional ecosystems rather than just sales points.

The Damoh showroom will retail the company’s flagship Rorr EZ Sigma. For the uninitiated, the motorcycle is built around a patented LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery chemistry, a choice Oben claims offers superior heat resistance, a critical factor for the Indian climate. The bike is available in 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh variants, with a claimed IDC range of up to 175 km and a top speed of 95 km/h.