Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Oben Electric Deepens Regional Footprint with 85th National Outlet in Madhya Pradesh

by Leave a Comment

The EV manufacturer continues its push into Tier II markets, targeting 150 touchpoints nationally by March 2026

Oben Electric has marked another milestone in its rapid infrastructure rollout, inaugurating its 85th showroom nationally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The opening underscores a shifting strategy among electric two-wheeler manufacturers to look beyond saturated metro markets and establish footholds in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The Damoh facility was opened in the presence of several local dignitaries, including former Cabinet Minister Jayant Malaiya and Ministers of State Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and Lakhan Patel, signalling significant local political buy-in for electric mobility in the region.

With this latest addition, the Bengaluru-based manufacturer now operates nine showrooms across Madhya Pradesh, with a presence in key hubs like Indore, Jabalpur, and Betul. The company isn’t resting on these numbers – Oben has outlined an ambitious roadmap to scale this regional network to 25 outlets within the state by 2026. On a national level, the brand is pushing to exceed 150 showrooms and service centres by March 2026.

Oben Rorr

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, noted that the expansion is not merely about numbers but about recognizing where the next wave of adoption lies. “Tier II and Tier III markets are emerging as the real growth engines of India’s electric mobility journey,” Agrawal stated, emphasising a strategy to build regional ecosystems rather than just sales points.

Oben Rorr

The Damoh showroom will retail the company’s flagship Rorr EZ Sigma. For the uninitiated, the motorcycle is built around a patented LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery chemistry, a choice Oben claims offers superior heat resistance, a critical factor for the Indian climate. The bike is available in 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh variants, with a claimed IDC range of up to 175 km and a top speed of 95 km/h.

s.akhtar@nextgenpublishing.net'

I make things up and write them down.

Saeed Akhtar – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Facebook  • Twitter

Related posts:

2026 Harley-Davidson Model Line-up Showcased

Suzuki Refreshes Gixxer 250 Twins with New Colour Palette for 2026

Honda UC3 Launched in Thailand; India Launch Soon?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *