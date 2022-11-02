New BMW R 1300 GS Spy Shots Surface

The Bavarian bike manufacturers are readying the R 1300 GS and the bike can be expected to break cover next year. The R 1250 GS sits atop the adventure motorcycle food chain and the blokes at BMW Motorrad see it fitting to build upon the proven architecture to make a bigger and better machine.

Image Courtesy: VisorDown

The bike was first sighted first last year and it means that the bike has been in the works for quite a while, and the test mule in all black covers seems almost production ready. The bike has undergone the designer’s knife and the boggle-eyed headlamps make way for the new sleek LED setup with a sharper beak, almost like the Ducati Multistrada. Right over the headlamp housing sits the large adjustable windscreen to prevent wind buffeting. The front fascia of the bike has been tweaked for not just cosmetic alteration but also to integrate the electronic module that runs the radar based active cruise control. The overall look of the bike could not hide the bigger size of the engine, this means there will be a significant bump in the output figures over the R 1250 GS. The R 1250 GS makes around 136 hp and 143 Nm of torque.

The R 1300 GS will also be running via a shaft sending power to the rear wheel, the road-biased variant is expected to be shod with alloy wheels and an off-road variant will probably come with tubeless spoke wheels. The brakes look to be biting down on radially mounted twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear.

The bike is expected to host a gamut of rider aids such as Hill Start Control, Integral ABS Pro, DTC (Dynamic Traction Control), Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment with automatic load levelling and automatic damping mode) riding modes along with a TFT dash and Bluetooth connectivity.

The bike is almost at the production stage and can be expected in the Indian market soon after it is launched internationally. The current BMW R 1250 GS comes with a sticker price of Rs 20.25 lakh and we can expect the 1300 to be priced north of that price tag.