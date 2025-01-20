New 2025 Honda Dio Launched in India

Bike India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched their new 2025 Honda Dio.

The new 2025 Honda Dio is powered by a 109.51-cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine developing up to eight hp and 9.03 Nm of torque. It is now an OBD2B-compliant scooter and is equipped with an idling stop system to enhance fuel-efficiency.

The new 2025 Honda Dio gets a fresh 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicator, trip meter, Eco indicator and distance-to-empty range.

For customers’ convenience, the new Dio is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port to allow the riders to charge their phone on the go.

STD and DLX are the two variants launched in Indian markets. The DLX variant will be the one to get alloy wheels while the STD variant will use steel units. Both variants of the new 2025 Honda Dio are available in five colour options – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

The new 2025 Honda Dio STD is priced at Rs 74,930 and the DLX variant is priced at Rs 85,648, both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Bike India: India's no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
