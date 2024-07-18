MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serio Oro Unveiled

The jaw-dropping MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro has been unveiled.

The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is an absolute work of art, as is the case with all MV Agustas and it will be limited to just 500 units. If the bike was a painting it could be described as the Mona Lisa. The design pays homage to the legendary MV Agusta F4 750 Serie Oro and is highlighted by the drool-worthy star-shaped wheels and the quad-exit exhaust. The colour scheme also reminds one of MV Agusta’s olden days with Ago Silver, Pearl Shock Red, and Ciclistica Gold. The attention to detail screams Italian finesse.

There are 41 carbon-fibre components including the chain guard, fairing, and other parts. They claim it contributes to the bike’s aggressive, sophisticated look, and ensures high performance and durability. There is no lack of titanium parts on the Superveloce either. Duly taken care of by the Akrapovič quad-exit exhaust and the fasteners. While the belt on the tank is made of pure leather, a mix of leather and alcantara has been used for the seat.

If you thought the bike was just all show and no go, well then you’re terribly mistaken. The carbon-fibre aerodynamic wings up front is a dead giveaway of what this machine is truly capable of. Underneath the fairing of the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is a 998-cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. There are 16 titanium valves, and forged titanium connecting rods, and diamond-like carbon-coated cams. All of which help the engine redline at a whopping 14,000 rpm. The exhaust is specifically developed by Akrapovič for the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro.





The bike features electronics which can be accessed through the 5.5-inch TFT console including eight-level traction control and a Front Lift Control (FLC) system that optimizes wheelies under acceleration, working with launch control. Also on offer are four Riding Modes: Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom, which makes adjustments to throttle sensitivity, engine torque, braking, and suspension settings.







The suspension on the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is an Öhlins setup. At the front, a 43-mm, fully- adjustable USD fork with 120 mm travel is present. There is also an electronically-adjustable steering damper on offer. At the rear, a 36-mm, fully-adjustable Öhlins monoshock with a 120-mm travel does the job.

If this Italian baby can reach a claimed top speed of 300 km/h, then it is also expected to have brakes that can bring it to a stop at the drop of a hat. Braking duties are fully handled by Brembo and include 320-mm dual discs and Stylema callipers up front operated by a Brembo radial master cylinder. At the rear, a 220-mm disc with a Brembo two-piston calliper is provided. Features a two-level ABS system with cornering, and Rear Lift-up Mitigation (RLM) function. Pirelli have developed a dedicated version of their Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 with a distinctive red profile, adding exclusivity to the bike.





With a limited run of just 500 units and priced at a whopping € 70,700 (Rs 64.62 lakh, approximate), it is as exclusive as it can get. Currently, it is not for sale in India. That being said, the Serie Oro has what it takes to be mentioned in the same breath as other Italian exotica